Business
Virgin Galactic's better-than-expected cash flow is a positive sign, KeyBanc says
By James Rogers
Space tourism company Virgin Galactic reported its first quarter results after the bell on Tuesday.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. provided an update on its closely watched cash position when it reported first-quarter results after the bell Tuesday, with the company's cash burn, in particular, drawing attention.
Shares of the space tourism company are down 1% in premarket trading after Virgin Galactic reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue. However, analyst firm KeyBanc Capital Markets pointed to Virgin Galactic's (SPCE) lower-than-expected cash burn as a positive.
Free cash flow in the first quarter was $126 million, compared to $139 million in the same period last year. That amount was also lower than the $129 million expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet and KeyBanc Capital Markets' estimate of $131 million.
“The company is tracking toward FCF burn of $110 million to $120 million in 2Q24, compared to our burn estimate of $135 million,” KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Michael Leshock wrote in a note published Tuesday evening. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect a cash burn of $126.9 billion in the second quarter.
“While the lower-than-expected consumption is a positive sign, the company continues to expect 2024 to be the most capital-intensive year to support its next-generation Delta-class fleet, implying that the FCF consumption during 2H24 could be slightly higher than our estimates.” Leshock added.
Related: Here's How Much Virgin Galactic Made From Space Tourists Last Quarter
Virgin Galactic ended the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $867 million, compared to $874 million at the end of the same period last year. The company's cash position is closely monitored. Shares of Virgin Galactic fell in December after its founder, Richard Branson, ruled out any new investments in the space tourism company, which had recently expanded its near-term growth strategy.
Last week, Virgin Galactic announced that it was targeting a launch window opening on June 8 for its flagship Galactic 07 mission. The Galactic 07 mission will be the final flight of Virgin Galactic's Unity spacecraft before the shutdown commercial operations to develop its new Delta-class spacecraft.
The Delta spacecraft featured prominently during the conference call to discuss the company's first quarter results.
“Progress of SPCE's Delta-class ships remains on track, and the company revealed that it expects its current mothership, Eve, to be capable of supporting up to 125 flights per year when the first two Delta ships enter service in 2026,” KeyBanc Capital wrote. The shock of the markets. “By increasing flight frequency and establishing Delta operations, SPCE plans to field a mothership and one or more additional Delta ships in 2028 and beyond.”
Related: Virgin Galactic sets date for final commercial flight of Unity spacecraft
Virgin Galactic recently announced that Delta tickets would cost $600,000, up from the current $450,000.
“SPCE plans to reopen ticket sales at some point in 2025, prior to the Delta class debut, at a new, higher price of $600,000 per seat,” Leshock said. “This implies $450 million in annual revenue (>75% contribution margin) with just the Eve mothership and two Delta ships.”
“While we recognize that it will take time to reach this full pace, it would mark an important turning point for the company as it continues to position itself as the long-term leader in space tourism,” the analyst added. .
Related: Virgin Galactic Skyrockets 22%, Posts Biggest Gain in 10 Months
Leshock noted that Virgin Galactic remains engaged in an ongoing legal battle with Boeing Co. (BA) over intellectual property rights to its mothership. “Importantly, we have gained greater clarity on the issue and believe there will be minimal, if any, impact on SPCE, and we believe its arguments are strong,” Leshock said. “We are surprised that BA has filed a complaint and we see no impact on SPCE’s ability to enforce (whatever the final decision).”
Speaking on the first quarter conference call, Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said the problems with Boeing are not significant. “This will in no way be a distraction to us as we move forward with our mothership program,” he said.
Of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet, two have a buy rating, five have a hold rating and three have an underweight or sell rating on Virgin Galactic. The company's shares are down 58.8% in 2024, compared to an SPX gain of 8.8% for the S&P 500 index.
-James Rogers
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-08-24 0837ET
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240508249/virgin-galactics-better-than-expected-cash-burn-a-positive-sign-says-keybanc
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon lead the top 25 after the spring ahead of the 2024 season
- Duchess Sophie looks so chic in a classic waist-defining dress
- Virgin Galactic's better-than-expected cash flow is a positive sign, KeyBanc says
- Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7a: Which one should you choose in 2024? | Technology News
- Donald Trump and evangelicals – WV MetroNews
- Erdogan's Byzantine church conversion shakes Greece ahead of PM's visit to Türkiye
- Indonesia says it will extend copper export permits for Freeport and Amman
- How asylum works in the United States and why there's a court backlogExBulletin
- Actor Jaleel White Marries Technical Director Nicoletta Ruhl in LA Country Club Wedding (Exclusive)
- West Indies legend Brian Lara urges ICC to save Test cricket | Cricket news
- 'Daal Me Kuch Kaala…': PM Modi questions Rahul Gandhi's silence on 'Ambani-Adani' rhetoric, Priyanka reveals 'truth'
- 6 Bollywood Movies Based on Real Events