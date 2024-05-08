Virgin Galactic's better-than-expected cash flow is a positive sign, KeyBanc says

By James Rogers

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic reported its first quarter results after the bell on Tuesday.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. provided an update on its closely watched cash position when it reported first-quarter results after the bell Tuesday, with the company's cash burn, in particular, drawing attention.

Shares of the space tourism company are down 1% in premarket trading after Virgin Galactic reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue. However, analyst firm KeyBanc Capital Markets pointed to Virgin Galactic's (SPCE) lower-than-expected cash burn as a positive.

Free cash flow in the first quarter was $126 million, compared to $139 million in the same period last year. That amount was also lower than the $129 million expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet and KeyBanc Capital Markets' estimate of $131 million.

“The company is tracking toward FCF burn of $110 million to $120 million in 2Q24, compared to our burn estimate of $135 million,” KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Michael Leshock wrote in a note published Tuesday evening. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect a cash burn of $126.9 billion in the second quarter.

“While the lower-than-expected consumption is a positive sign, the company continues to expect 2024 to be the most capital-intensive year to support its next-generation Delta-class fleet, implying that the FCF consumption during 2H24 could be slightly higher than our estimates.” Leshock added.

Virgin Galactic ended the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $867 million, compared to $874 million at the end of the same period last year. The company's cash position is closely monitored. Shares of Virgin Galactic fell in December after its founder, Richard Branson, ruled out any new investments in the space tourism company, which had recently expanded its near-term growth strategy.

Last week, Virgin Galactic announced that it was targeting a launch window opening on June 8 for its flagship Galactic 07 mission. The Galactic 07 mission will be the final flight of Virgin Galactic's Unity spacecraft before the shutdown commercial operations to develop its new Delta-class spacecraft.

The Delta spacecraft featured prominently during the conference call to discuss the company's first quarter results.

“Progress of SPCE's Delta-class ships remains on track, and the company revealed that it expects its current mothership, Eve, to be capable of supporting up to 125 flights per year when the first two Delta ships enter service in 2026,” KeyBanc Capital wrote. The shock of the markets. “By increasing flight frequency and establishing Delta operations, SPCE plans to field a mothership and one or more additional Delta ships in 2028 and beyond.”

Virgin Galactic recently announced that Delta tickets would cost $600,000, up from the current $450,000.

“SPCE plans to reopen ticket sales at some point in 2025, prior to the Delta class debut, at a new, higher price of $600,000 per seat,” Leshock said. “This implies $450 million in annual revenue (>75% contribution margin) with just the Eve mothership and two Delta ships.”

“While we recognize that it will take time to reach this full pace, it would mark an important turning point for the company as it continues to position itself as the long-term leader in space tourism,” the analyst added. .

Leshock noted that Virgin Galactic remains engaged in an ongoing legal battle with Boeing Co. (BA) over intellectual property rights to its mothership. “Importantly, we have gained greater clarity on the issue and believe there will be minimal, if any, impact on SPCE, and we believe its arguments are strong,” Leshock said. “We are surprised that BA has filed a complaint and we see no impact on SPCE’s ability to enforce (whatever the final decision).”

Speaking on the first quarter conference call, Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said the problems with Boeing are not significant. “This will in no way be a distraction to us as we move forward with our mothership program,” he said.

Of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet, two have a buy rating, five have a hold rating and three have an underweight or sell rating on Virgin Galactic. The company's shares are down 58.8% in 2024, compared to an SPX gain of 8.8% for the S&P 500 index.

