Stock market news of May 8, 2024

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 8, 2024.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to six days, as investors overcame some weakness in the technology sector.

The Dow Jones added 0.44%, or 172.13 points, to close at 39,056.39. The 30-stock index recorded its longest streak of positive days in 2024. S&P500 fell slightly by 0.03 points, closing near the flat line at 5,187.67. THE Nasdaq Composite fell 0.18% to end at 16,302.76.

Uber shares fell 5.7% after the ride-hailing company posted a surprising net loss and weaker-than-expected bookings revenue, while Intel lost more than 2% after the chipmaker lowered its second-quarter revenue forecast. You're here shares fell 1.7% after Reuters reported that U.S. prosecutors are investigating whether the company committed wire fraud as part of an investigation into Tesla's autopilot systems.

Although notable tech names suffered, the sector managed to hold its own and gained 0.2%.

“Valuation will always be the biggest challenge” for the technology sector, said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird. “They entered earnings season with a pretty high bar to clear given all the excitement about AI and expanding valuations. [The sector has] has given up the leadership baton, and the trend has broken a bit, so there is more volatility on a daily basis. »

Amgen And JPMorgan Chase were among the biggest contributors to the Dow's gains, rising more than 2% each.

Noting recent strength in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, Mayfield added that the market has “all the hallmarks of a pretty healthy and necessary correction” with strong fundamentals and continued economic resilience.

Investors are also digesting a slew of comments from the Federal Reserve. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Wednesday that the Fed's interest rate policy will likely have to remain at its current level until inflation moves “sustainably” toward the 2 target. % of the central bank.