Stock market today: the lull on Wall Street extends for a second day as the indices end mixed





NEW YORK (AP) The lull on Wall Street extended into a second day, as U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close on a quiet Wednesday. The S&P 500 finished virtually unchanged after oscillating between modest gains and losses throughout the day. It edged down 0.03 to 5,187.67. He had just made a very slight gain compared to Tuesday, which followed a big streak of three consecutive victories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.13 points, or 0.4%, to 39,056.39, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 29.80, or 0.2%, to 16,302.76. Uber Technologies fell 5.7% after reporting results for the latest quarter that were worse than analysts expected. It also gave an expected booking range for the current quarter whose midpoint is lower than analysts' estimates. Shopify fell 18.6% despite bring in a better profit and revenues for the last quarter above analysts' expectations. The company, which helps businesses sell products online, said its revenue growth would likely slow this quarter and it would likely make less profit on each dollar of revenue. For the stock market, the upward momentum could run out of steam. The AP reports Seth Sutel. Match Group fell 5.4% despite better-than-expected profits. The company behind Tinder, Hinge and other apps that connect people together gave revenue forecasts for the current quarter that fell short of what analysts expected. It said its efforts to improve Tinder for women and Gen Z customers in particular hurt some short-term performance metrics. Intel fell 2.2% after it said the U.S. Commerce Department had revoked export licenses to a Chinese customer. This could cause its current quarter revenue to fall below the midpoint of the previously forecast range. They helped offset Lyft, which rose 7.1% after beating profit and revenue expectations. Growth was particularly strong for morning commutes, commutes, and weekends and evenings. Reddit was another winner and rose 4% after releasing its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company. It reported a lighter loss and better-than-expected revenue, while also giving higher-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter. Arista Networks rose 6.5%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after beating earnings and revenue expectations. Most companies announced profits for the start of the year that were higher than those expected by analysts. That and recently revived hopes of an upcoming interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve have helped the U.S. stock market recover from a tough April. Treasury yields have largely eased since Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve said last week that the central bank remained closer to cutting its main interest rate than raising it, despite a series of measures stubbornly high readings on inflation this year. A cooler than expected jobs report Friday, in the meantime, suggested to American economy could achieve the balancing act of remaining strong enough to avoid a serious recession without being so strong that it keeps inflation too high. The 10-year Treasury yield has recovered some of these losses. It went from 4.46% on Tuesday evening to 4.49%. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which is close to expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.84% from 4.83%. The stock market also found some support after April's weakness as companies bought back more shares of their own stock, according to Mark Hackett, Nationwide's head of investment research. He said the zigzag trend in markets since March is likely to continue as we look for a catalyst. In foreign stock markets, indexes fell across much of Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.6% after Nintendo forecast a drop in net profit next fiscal year and announcement that the announcement of a successor product to its popular Switch device will be announced by March 2025. Stock indices rose slightly in Europe. ___ AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

