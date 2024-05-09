US Stock Markets: Shopify Shares Fall Over 21% on Weak Q2 Guidance

Shares of Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify Incs fell more than 21 percent Wednesday morning in New York after announcing its financial results.

As of 11:55 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Shopify Inc shares were trading at $62.40, down 19.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company reported a loss of $273 million in the first quarter, following a profit of $68 million a year ago.

The loss per share was 21 cents on revenue of $1.86 billion, Shopify said in a statement Wednesday.

Subscription solutions revenue was $511 million, up 34 percent from the prior year, helped by price increases and more merchants using its services.

Last year, Shopify shares were up more than 120 percent.

According to Shopify, the sale of its logistics business to Flexport weighed on its financial results.

Ottawa-based Shopify said it expects its second-quarter revenue to grow at a rate in the mid-10% range. Second-quarter gross margins are expected to fall by about 50 basis points.

Shopify also expects operating expenses to increase by a low to mid percentage rate in the second quarter, compared to a 4% decline in the first three months of the year.

Last year in May, Shopify laid off more than 2,000 employees as part of a cost-cutting measure.

Gross merchandise volume, or the overall value of merchant sales on Shopify systems, increased 23% in the first quarter to $60.9 billion.

Shopify CFO Jeff Hoffmeister said the price increases would provide less benefit in the current quarter compared to the previous period.

In the second quarter, we begin implementing initial pricing changes on our standard plans that took effect in April 2023, which has dampened our quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. »

Published: May 08, 2024, 09:39 PM IST

