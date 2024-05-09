Saudi Stock Exchange CEO eyes new IPOs





(Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia has more than ten companies waiting to launch an IPO on its exchange, while more than 50 companies have filed for listing, a sign that the kingdom's IPO frenzy is expected to continue. Most read on Bloomberg We have more than ten approved IPOs, but we are waiting for the building of an order book and negotiations with asset managers to determine the listing and offering dates, said Mohammed Al-Rumaih, director general of the Tadawul stock exchange, in an interview. And the advantage of these IPOs is not just the number but also the diversity, he said. They therefore come from different sectors, of different sizes and at different stages of their life cycle. The comments follow a burst of IPO activity in Saudi Arabia, with four companies announcing offerings in recent weeks. They include the Dr. Soliman Abdul Kader Fakeeh Hospital Group, which will be the kingdom's largest IPO in 2024. This offering sold out in less than an hour and seeks to raise up to 2.86 billion riyals ($763.4 million) more than all years of listings combined to date. The offering from Miahonas, which specializes in water treatment, also attracted strong demand, and the deal was priced at the top of an initial range on Thursday. Read more: New wave of Saudi IPOs meets enthusiastic investor demand Nearly $700 million has been raised through Saudi IPOs so far this year, with the largest stock sale so far being the listing of Modern Mills Co. for $314 million in March. This represents a sharp increase from last year, when listings stopped due to the decline of the Saudi stock market. The Tadawul index is up 4% since the start of the year. Al-Rumaih, who spoke to Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of the Hong Kong edition of the Saudi Arabias Capital Market Forum, expressed no concerns about the liquidity needed to absorb all the expected listings. Asked about the possibility of Saudi companies listing in Hong Kong, or vice versa, he said we want to prepare a path for them in case they decide to do so. The Saudi Tadawul Group and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. are jointly hosting a conference on Thursday as both seek to strengthen their status as financial hubs. Saudi Arabia is also seeking to increase foreign participation in its stock market as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pushes to diversify the kingdom's economy under his Vision 2030 program. The story continues The exchanges are also working on an ETF in Riyadh that would track Hong Kong stock indices. An ETF that tracks Saudi stocks is already listed in Hong Kong, and CSOP Asset Management Ltd., which manages that fund, aims to list it in Shanghai in the second half of the year. The friendship and partnership between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia will go far and stand the test of time, said Michael Wong, Hong Kong's deputy financial secretary. Read more: Hong Kong courts Saudi money in attempt to revive stock market –With the help of Filipe Pacheco and Adrian Wong. (Updated with Miahona IPO pricing, Hong Kong ETF announcement) Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek 2024 Bloomberg LP

