Asian stocks mixed after quiet day on Wall Street

HONG KONG (AP) Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after a Wall Street lull extended into a second day, with Chinese benchmarks rising after China reported better-than-expected trade figures for april.

US futures were slightly lower and oil prices rose.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index rose 0.5 percent to 38,392.10.

Shares of automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. fell 4.7% in early trading after the company forecast 7% lower net profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Toyota engine rose slightly by 0.1% after announcing on Wednesday that it had doubled its net profit in the financial year ending in March.

The U.S. dollar fell to 155.59 Japanese yen from 155.52, as reports in Tokyo speculated on the likelihood of further intervention by the Finance Ministry to stem the yen's fall.

We are always ready to do so if necessary. We could do it today. We could do it tomorrow, Masato Kanda, Deputy Minister of Finance for International Affairs.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.2% to 18,538.57 and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9% to 3,156.96.

China reported that its exports rose 1.5% in April from a year earlier, while its imports jumped 8.4%. The resumption of growth suggests a stronger recovery in demand than previous data suggested.

In South Korea, the Kospi lost 0.6 percent to 2.7. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9 percent to 7,735.20.

The S&P 500 Index finished virtually unchanged on Wednesday after oscillating between modest gains and losses throughout the day. It edged down 0.03 to 5,187.67, after a very slight gain from Tuesday, which followed a big three-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 39,056.39, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2% to 16,302.76.

Uber Technologies fell 5.7% after reporting results for the latest quarter that were worse than analysts expected. It also gave an expected booking range for the current quarter whose midpoint is lower than analysts' estimates.

Shopify fell 18.6% despite bring in a better profit and revenues for the last quarter above analysts' expectations. The company, which helps businesses sell products online, said its revenue growth would likely slow this quarter and it would likely make less profit on each dollar of revenue.

Match Group fell 5.4% despite better-than-expected profits. The company behind Tinder, Hinge and other apps that connect people together gave revenue forecasts for the current quarter that fell short of what analysts expected.

Intel fell 2.2% after it said the U.S. Commerce Department had revoked export licenses to a Chinese customer. This could cause its current quarter revenue to fall below the midpoint of the previously forecast range.

They helped offset Lyft, which rose 7.1% after beating profit and revenue expectations. Growth was particularly strong for morning commutes, commutes, and weekends and evenings.

Arista Networks rose 6.5%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after beating earnings and revenue expectations.

Most companies announced profits for the start of the year that were higher than those expected by analysts. That and recently revived hopes of an upcoming interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve have helped the U.S. stock market recover from a tough April.

Treasury yields have largely eased since Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve said last week that the central bank remained closer to cutting its main interest rate than raising it, despite a series of measures stubbornly high readings on inflation this year. A cooler than expected jobs report Friday, in the meantime, suggested to American economy could achieve the balancing act of remaining strong enough to avoid a serious recession without being so strong that it keeps inflation too high.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 48 cents to $79.47 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 35 cents to $83.93 a barrel.

The euro rose from $1.0747 to $1.0751.

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.