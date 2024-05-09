5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery return to grouping.

Google employees question executives about 'low morale' after soaring profits.

Applebee's and IHOP want to lure low-income customers away from fast food chains. Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day: 1. Winners, losers and flatliners Brendan McDermid | Reuters A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 8, 2024. The Dow is enjoying its longest winning streak of the year so far after rising for the sixth straight session on Wednesday. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.44%, or 172.13 points, as investors dumped a list of falling technology stocks, including Uber And Shopify, both of whom had declared income. The other major indices did not perform as well, as indicated by all of the S&P500 remained almost stable, down 0.03 points, and the technology sector Nasdaq fell by 0.18%. Looking ahead, weekly unemployment claims are expected Thursday morning. Follow live market updates. 2. Bundles of joy Rafael Henrique | Sopa Images | Light flare | Getty Images In this photo illustration, a hand holding a TV remote in front of the Disney Plus logo on a TV screen. Remember the traditional cable TV package? DisneyAndDiscovery of Warner Bros. TO DO. The entertainment giants announced Wednesday evening that they plan to offer their streaming services Disney+, Hulu and Max in a package that mirrors the old cable package. The offering will have ad-supported and ad-free tiers. The companies have not yet disclosed their pricing, although it will cost less than purchasing the services separately, according to a person familiar with the matter. The news came shortly before Warner Bros. Discovery reports first-quarter results on Thursday that missed analysts' expectations. 3. Trouble in paradise Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu | Getty Images A view of Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on March 23, 2024. Google released a stunning earnings report last month that sparked the biggest rally in history. Alphabet shares since 2015 and pushed the company's market capitalization beyond $2 trillion. But internally, employees were grill the frames, wondering why that performance isn't translating into higher pay, CNBC's Jennifer Elias reported. Google employees also want to know when the company will end its cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, and what its priorities are, including its plans to invest in artificial intelligence. One popular comment during an all-hands meeting said there had been a “drop in morale” at the tech giant. 4. Many promotions Restaurant brandswhich owns the Applebee's and IHOP restaurant chains, thinks it can attract low-income customers away from fast food chains offering deals. “The Whole Lotta Burger for $9.99 if you can have our $10 burger, which is high quality, plentiful and eaten in our restaurant. In our experience, why would you eat a $10 burger in a paper bag in your car?” » Dine Brands CEO John Peyton told CNBC. However, it will not be an easy road. Dine recently reported disappointing first-quarter earnings and revenue. It reiterated its full-year forecast, but Peyton noted that lower-income consumers visited less frequently and spent more cautiously when eating out in the first quarter. 5. Neural connection problem Jonathan Raa | Nuphoto | Getty Images Elon MuskThe startup Neuralink has a problem. The neurotechnology company said Wednesday that part of its branded brain implant had defective after putting the system in ahuman patientfor the first time. The brain-computer interface could eventually help paralyzed patients control external technology using only their minds. He records neural signals using 1,024 electrodes spread across 64 “wires,” but he said an unknown number of those wires came loose in his test patient. That means that while it's using the interface, there are fewer effective electrodes, making it harder for the company to measure the speed and accuracy of its system, called Link. CNBC's Pia Singh, Lillian Rizzo, Alex Sherman, Jennifer Elias, Amelia Lucas and Ashley Capoot contributed to this report. Disclosure: Comcast, which owns CNBC's parent company NBCUniversal, is a part-owner of Hulu. Follow market developments like a pro on CNBC Pro.

