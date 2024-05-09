Wall Street drifts higher as S&P 500 falls within 1% of its record WFTV

NEW YORK — (AP) U.S. stocks rose on a quiet Thursday after two straight days where indexes barely moved.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in afternoon trading. It fell to 1% of its record after a difficult month of April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 185 points, or 0.5%, as of 12:49 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3%.

A report showing a resumption of layoffs helped keep the market stable. The number of workers seeking unemployment benefits rose last week more than economists expected, although it remains relatively low by historical standards.

This could be a sign that the economy can achieve the hoped-for balancing act of remaining strong enough to avoid a serious recession, but not so strong as to put upward pressure on inflation. Treasury yields erased earlier gains immediately after the report was released, indicating that it is expected to encourage the Federal Reserve to make long-sought interest rate cuts.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, some stocks fluctuated sharply after releasing their latest results.

Equinix jumped 12% after announcing a higher profit for the last quarter than analysts expected. The company, which operates data centers around the world, also said an independent investigation by its board of directors found no accounting inconsistencies or errors that would require financial restatements. An investment company had earlier accused him of major accounting manipulations.

Yeti Holdings rose 10.9% after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter on stronger sales for its beverage products, coolers and equipment. It also raised its earnings per share forecast for the full year. Like many other companies, it invests cash in buying back its own shares, which increases earnings per share for existing investors.

Cheesecake Factory gained 8% after beating profit expectations. The results were encouraging following some recent warnings from major food companies regarding what pressure their low-income customers let's feel.

Airbnb fell 6.5% although it also beat earnings and revenue expectations. It gives a range of revenue forecasts for the current quarter whose midpoint is lower than that of analysts. He said earlier Easter had resulted in a larger share of his business this year in the first quarter compared to the second quarter.

Beyond Meat, the maker of plant-based meat alternatives, fell 13.8% after posting a sizable decline. loss worse than analysts expected as demand continued to collapse.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell slightly to 4.48% compared to 4.50% on Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, slipped to 4.82% from 4.84% late Wednesday.

Treasury yields have largely eased since Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve said last week that the central bank remained closer to cutting its main interest rate than raising it, despite a series of measures stubbornly high readings on inflation this year. A cooler than expected jobs report Friday, in the meantime, suggested to American economy could successfully complete the delicate balancing act and avoid being too cold or too hot.

In overseas stock markets, indexes rose in London and other markets in Europe after the Bank of England suggested it could soon cut them. its key rate from a 16-year high.

In Asia, the indices were mixed. They climbed 1.2% in Hong Kong and 0.8% in Shanghai after China said its exports rose 1.5% in April from a year earlier, while imports rose 1.5% in April from a year earlier. jumped 8.4%. The resumption of growth suggests a stronger recovery in demand than previous data suggested.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

