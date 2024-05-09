Stock market today: Wall Street rises to bring the S&P 500 to less than 1% of its record

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks rose Thursday, bringing the S&P 500 within 1% of its record high after a tough April.

The S&P 500 was up 0.5% at the end of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321 points, or 0.8%, with less than an hour of trading remaining, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3%.

A report showing a resumption of layoffs helped support the market. The number of workers seeking unemployment benefits rose last week more than economists expected, although it remains relatively low by historical standards.

This could be a sign that the economy can achieve the hoped-for balancing act of remaining strong enough to avoid a serious recession, but not so strong as to put upward pressure on inflation. Treasury yields erased earlier gains immediately after the report was released, indicating the Federal Reserve is expected to make long-awaited interest rate cuts later this year.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, some stocks fluctuated sharply after releasing their latest results.

Equinix jumped 11.9% after announcing a profit for the last quarter that was higher than expected by analysts. The company, which operates data centers around the world, also said an independent investigation by its board of directors found no accounting inconsistencies or errors that would require financial restatements. An investment company had earlier accused him of major accounting manipulations.

Yeti Holdings rose 13.6% after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter on stronger sales for its beverages, coolers and equipment. It also raised its earnings per share forecast for the full year. Like many other companies, it invests cash in buying back its own shares, which increases earnings per share for existing investors.

Cheesecake Factory gained 5.4% after beating profit expectations. The results were encouraging following some recent warnings from major food and drink companies about the pressure felt by their low-income customers.

Airbnb fell 6.5% although it also beat expectations on profit and revenue. It gives a range of revenue forecasts for the current quarter whose midpoint is lower than analysts. He said earlier Easter had resulted in a larger share of his business this year in the first quarter compared to the second quarter.

Beyond Meat, the maker of plant-based meat alternatives, fell 13.9% after posting a much worse loss than analysts expected as demand continued to collapse.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.45% from 4.50% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, slipped to 4.81% from 4.84% late Wednesday.

A smooth auction of 30-year Treasury bonds also helped keep yields stable.

Treasury yields have largely eased since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank remained closer to cutting its main interest rate than raising it, despite a series of stubbornly high inflation indicators this year. Meanwhile, a colder-than-expected jobs report released Friday suggests the U.S. economy could strike a delicate balance and avoid becoming too cold or too hot.

In the United States, it may be some time before inflation returns to the Federal Reserve's 2% target, even though the Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level in over of two decades. Economists at S&P Global Market Intelligence have slightly lowered their forecasts for U.S. economic growth in 2025 and 2026, and estimate that it may not be until 2027 that the Fed's main measure of inflation will reach its objective in a sustainable manner.

In overseas stock markets, indexes rose in London and other markets in Europe after the Bank of England hinted it may soon cut its key interest rate from its highest level in 16 years.

In Asia, the indices were mixed. They climbed 1.2% in Hong Kong and 0.8% in Shanghai after China said its exports rose 1.5% in April from a year earlier, while imports rose 1.5% in April from a year earlier. jumped 8.4%. The resumption of growth suggests a stronger recovery in demand than previous data suggested.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.