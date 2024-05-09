Stock market today: Stocks fall as global recovery fades; data on available jobs | The street





Check back for updates throughout the trading day U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Thursday, while Treasury yields and the dollar edged higher, as investors expected global stock gains to slow after a string of record highs in the world's major markets . U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its streak of gains to seven sessions, amid falling Treasury yields and strong corporate profits. A robust $42 billion auction of new 10-year notes on Wednesday, which attracted bids worth nearly $105 billion and sparked increased interest from foreign buyers, added to the moves to lower yields and provided additional support to stocks. Overnight markets, however, showed 10-year bonds climbing to 4.514%, with 2-year bonds pegged at 4.851%, ahead of weekly jobless claims data before the opening bell. The Treasury will sell $25 billion worth of 30-year bonds later in the session, with results expected around 1 p.m. Eastern time. The US dollar index, for its part, strengthened to 105.682 against a basket of its global peers while the yen fell to 155.92 amid renewed speculation over intervention by the Finance Ministry in the securities market. changes. Global oil prices are also on the rise again, following better-than-expected trade data from China, which showed an 8.4% increase in imports into the world's largest energy market during the month of April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for seven straight sessions, its longest winning streak since December, and closed north of the 39,000-point mark for the first time in five weeks. Spencer Platt/Getty Brent crude futures for July delivery, the global pricing benchmark, rose 45 cents to $84.03 a barrel, while WTI futures for June delivery added 55 cents at $79.54 per barrel. On Wall Street, Tesla (TSLA) Shares slipped back into the red, falling 1.1% in premarket trading, following a report that the automaker is accelerating its recent round of job cuts with further reductions in China. Robinhood Marketplace (HOOD) shares jumped 5.05% after the online brokerage first reported better-than-expected first-quarter profits and revenue, driven in part by soaring crypto trading volumes. currencies. AirBNB (ABNB) However, shares fell 8.6% after the online vacation rental group's forecast dampened near-term revenue, offsetting a stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings report. On Wall Street, futures linked to the S&P 500, up 3.02% over the month, suggest an opening down around 11 points while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial indicate a decline of 56 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq, meanwhile, is down 45 points with Intel. (INTC) NVIDIA (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) the most active large-cap stocks in pre-market trading. More Wall Street analysts: In overseas markets, Britain's FTSE 100 index hit a new record and was last up 0.04% in early trading in London, ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision. interest in May later in the session. Economists expect the bank to keep its benchmark rate steady for a sixth straight month at 5.25%, the highest since 2008, while possibly signaling a rate cut for the summer as inflation rises. calm and the economy continues to weaken. The European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.12% in Frankfurt, after reaching an all-time high of 515.77 points during Wednesday's session. Overnight in Asia, better-than-expected April trade data, which included an overall surplus of $72.35 billion, helped propel Chinese stocks to modest session gains, although the index regional benchmark MSCI excluding Japan ended down 0.35%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was also in the red, falling 0.34% on the session to close at 38,073.98 points. Related: A Seasoned Fund Manager Picks His Favorite Stocks for 2024

