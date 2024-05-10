Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, May 8, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. stock futures were little changed late Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its longest winning streak dating back to December.
Futures contracts linked to 30 Dow stocks increased by 49 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts climbed 0.09%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.1%.
Wall Street is coming out of a positive session for the main averages. The safe bet Dowrose 0.85%, posting a seventh straight day of gains, marking the benchmark index's best performance since a nine-day winning streak in December. THES&P500gained 0.51%, closing above 5,200 for the first time since early April. Meanwhile, theNasdaq Compositeincreased by 0.27%.
Investors have been more optimistic lately after the Federal Reserve indicated the next move likely won't be a hike, pointing to an interest rate cap that could be bullish for stocks. A strong earnings season, along with weaker jobs data, also boosted confidence in the stock market outlook.
“What's important in all of this is: Are we in the early stages of a long-term bull market or not?” Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer of Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. “It’s comfortable to say it on a day like this, but we are, in our opinion.”
Stocks were on track for a winning week as of Thursday's close. The Dow Jones gained 1.8%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.
A number of central bank officials are expected to speak Friday, including Fed Presidents Lorie Logan of Dallas, Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis and Austan Goolsbee of Chicago. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will also make an appearance.
On the economic front, May consumer confidence data, due Friday, is expected to ease slightly to 76.0, from 77.2.
