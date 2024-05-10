Singapore Stock Exchange aims to improve its position on the global financial scene

The Singapore Stock Exchange, operated by Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX), is a key financial center in Southeast Asia.

Despite its strong infrastructure and strategic position, the market has struggled to achieve the regional prominence desired by the city-state.

Investors and companies have often favored faster-growing markets, leaving SGX grappling with challenges such as low volumes and concerns over corporate governance.

As Singapore continues to thrive as a financial hub, the disparity between its success in the private market and the performance of the stock market has prompted concerted efforts to revitalize this important economic component.

Operational dynamics of the Singapore stock market

The SGX, which coordinates the Singapore Exchange, reviews strategic proposals to improve functionality and is influenced by input from key stakeholders, including state funds such as GIC and Temasek, and prominent venture capital firms.

These entities are part of the Singapore Venture & Private Capital Association (SVCA), which actively engages in dialogue to drive the market forward.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry support the SGX, reflecting a collaborative approach to market governance.

Despite the high concentration of state-owned enterprises and large-asset companies, the SGX has faced hurdles such as low trading volumes and a prevalence of delistings, highlighting the need for a strategic overhaul to reinvigorate participation to the market and improve corporate transparency.

Why has the Singapore stock market failed to grow?

The Singapore Stock Exchange has faced a series of challenges that have hampered its growth and regional significance.

One of the main concerns is low trading volumes in the market, which contrast sharply with the intense activity seen in other Asian financial centers.

Problems with corporate disclosure practices compound this situation, raising questions about transparency and governance.

Additionally, the SGX has seen a trend where delistings exceed new listings, reflecting a lack of attractiveness to potential entrants.

The composition of the market, with a significant presence of Temasek-invested companies and real estate investment trusts, has not helped, especially as these sectors have suffered from rising interest rates.

At the same time, regional stock exchanges such as those in Indonesia and India have seen a surge in IPOs, underscoring the urgency for Singapore to resolve its market woes.

Government interventions to revive the market

The government has responded to the challenges of the Singapore Stock Exchange. A paper from the Singapore Venture & Private Capital Association, which includes influential public funds and global venture capital firms, has been reviewed by the SGX and various government agencies, including the Economic Development Board, Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Commerce. and industry.

The proposals in this document suggest bold steps, such as mandating private capital participation in the stock market and potentially investing in pension funds and sovereign wealth funds domestically.

These suggestions reflect the practices of countries like Australia and Thailand, where pension money is actively channeled into the stock market.

The government's willingness to consider such strategies indicates a significant mindset shift, recognizing the role of the stock market in Singapore's broader national agenda and its status as a financial hub.

Future prospects of the Singapore stock market

The future of the Singapore Stock Exchange depends on the successful implementation of the proposed government measures.

With the support of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, initiatives such as the low-latency trading environment aim to improve efficiency and attract more participants.

It is expected that as Singapore positions itself as a hub of innovation and digital transformation, the stock market will reflect this progress and secure its place in the global financial landscape.