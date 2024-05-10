Business
Singapore Stock Exchange aims to improve its position on the global financial scene
The Singapore Stock Exchange, operated by Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX), is a key financial center in Southeast Asia.
Despite its strong infrastructure and strategic position, the market has struggled to achieve the regional prominence desired by the city-state.
Investors and companies have often favored faster-growing markets, leaving SGX grappling with challenges such as low volumes and concerns over corporate governance.
As Singapore continues to thrive as a financial hub, the disparity between its success in the private market and the performance of the stock market has prompted concerted efforts to revitalize this important economic component.
Operational dynamics of the Singapore stock market
The SGX, which coordinates the Singapore Exchange, reviews strategic proposals to improve functionality and is influenced by input from key stakeholders, including state funds such as GIC and Temasek, and prominent venture capital firms.
These entities are part of the Singapore Venture & Private Capital Association (SVCA), which actively engages in dialogue to drive the market forward.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry support the SGX, reflecting a collaborative approach to market governance.
Despite the high concentration of state-owned enterprises and large-asset companies, the SGX has faced hurdles such as low trading volumes and a prevalence of delistings, highlighting the need for a strategic overhaul to reinvigorate participation to the market and improve corporate transparency.
Why has the Singapore stock market failed to grow?
The Singapore Stock Exchange has faced a series of challenges that have hampered its growth and regional significance.
One of the main concerns is low trading volumes in the market, which contrast sharply with the intense activity seen in other Asian financial centers.
Problems with corporate disclosure practices compound this situation, raising questions about transparency and governance.
Additionally, the SGX has seen a trend where delistings exceed new listings, reflecting a lack of attractiveness to potential entrants.
The composition of the market, with a significant presence of Temasek-invested companies and real estate investment trusts, has not helped, especially as these sectors have suffered from rising interest rates.
At the same time, regional stock exchanges such as those in Indonesia and India have seen a surge in IPOs, underscoring the urgency for Singapore to resolve its market woes.
Government interventions to revive the market
The government has responded to the challenges of the Singapore Stock Exchange. A paper from the Singapore Venture & Private Capital Association, which includes influential public funds and global venture capital firms, has been reviewed by the SGX and various government agencies, including the Economic Development Board, Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Commerce. and industry.
The proposals in this document suggest bold steps, such as mandating private capital participation in the stock market and potentially investing in pension funds and sovereign wealth funds domestically.
These suggestions reflect the practices of countries like Australia and Thailand, where pension money is actively channeled into the stock market.
The government's willingness to consider such strategies indicates a significant mindset shift, recognizing the role of the stock market in Singapore's broader national agenda and its status as a financial hub.
Future prospects of the Singapore stock market
The future of the Singapore Stock Exchange depends on the successful implementation of the proposed government measures.
With the support of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, initiatives such as the low-latency trading environment aim to improve efficiency and attract more participants.
It is expected that as Singapore positions itself as a hub of innovation and digital transformation, the stock market will reflect this progress and secure its place in the global financial landscape.
Subscribe to get your daily business insights
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobaltreasurer.com/2024/05/10/singapores-stock-exchange-is-aiming-to-improve-its-position-on-the-global-financial-stage/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wildcat Football announces 2024 schedule with five home games
- Singapore Stock Exchange aims to improve its position on the global financial scene
- Judge calls out Trump team's tactics for denying trial
- In Serbia, Xi Jinping avoids the site of NATO bombings in 1999, in a move calculated not to inflame tensions with the West
- Trump-affiliated group releases new national security book outlining possible approach to second term
- Greek Prime Minister seeks to strengthen relations in Ankara
- Hollywood mega-donor slams Biden's decision to halt arms shipments to Israel
- Pratt Institute Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection
- This Bollywood film is a hit on OTT
- New FLiRT variant could spark summer coronavirus wave in California
- How clever lobbying helped secure Europe's biggest AI deal – POLITICO
- Juli Min starts with the future to understand the past in her novel 'Shanghailanders': NPR