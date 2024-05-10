Stock market today: Global stocks trade higher after Wall Street rally takes S&P 500 near record high





TOKYO (AP) Global stocks traded higher Friday after a rally on Wall Street brought the S&P 500 to within 1% of its record high. In London, the FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% to 8,448.34 as the government announced that the British economy had rebounded strongly in the first three months of the year, ending what economists qualify as a technical recession. France's CAC 40 gained 0.8% to 8,253.19 in early trading, while Germany's DAX gained 0.8% to 18,830.43. The future of the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% while that of the S&P 500 rose 0.4%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.4% to end at 38,229.11. Japan's Finance Ministry reported a record current account surplus for the fiscal year through March, as strong auto exports narrowed its trade deficit and the country racked up strong returns on investments to the foreigner. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 7,749.00 and South Korea's Kospi added 0.6% to 7,749.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.3% to 18,963.68, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, up less than 0.1% to 3,154.55. Chinese price data, due Saturday, is being watched to see if the economy could regain momentum. Despite its efforts, China has struggled with consumption deflation for about a year, presenting a formidable challenge that Beijing has yet to overcome, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite added 0.3%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank remains closer to cutting its main interest rate than raising it, despite a series of stubbornly high inflation indicators This year. A colder-than-expected jobs report released Friday suggests the U.S. economy could avoid being too hot or too cold. In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 48 cents to $79.74 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 41 cents to $84.29 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 155.50 Japanese yen to 155.71 Japanese yen. The weak yen has been both a blessing and a worry for Japan, as it helps boost export earnings but erodes purchasing power. There is growing expectation that the Bank of Japan will begin raising interest rates, although the exact extent and timing remain unclear. A year ago, the US dollar was trading at the 130 yen level. The euro rose from $1.0782 to $1.0786.

