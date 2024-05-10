Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday May 10
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. Lucky number seven
Traders work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 5, 2024.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
THE Dow Jones Industrial Average is on a sequence. The 30-stock index added 331.37 points, or 0.85%, on Thursday to mark its seventh consecutive positive trading day, the longest streak of gains since December. This was helped by Home deposit And caterpillar, both of which increased by more than 2%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.51% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27% for the day. The rise was helped in part by new jobless claims data released Thursday, which revived hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this year. Follow live market updates.
2. Sinclair sale?
Signage is displayed outside the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. headquarters in Cockeysville, Maryland, USA
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Sinclair plans to sell nearly 30% of its owned-or-operated broadcast stations, CNBC reported Thursday. Sinclair, which is one of the largest owners of broadcast stations in the United States, has identified more than 60 stations in various parts of the United States that it would be willing to sell. It also plans to sell Tennis Channel, a cable television network. The local stations are a mix of affiliates including Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS and CW, according to sources familiar with the matter, and their average revenues for 2023 and 2024 are estimated at $1.56 billion. The move comes as Sinclair has lost more than 70% of its market value over the past five years as broadcast groups struggled when customers cut the cable cord.
3. Sour apple
The Apple logo is printed on the window of an Apple Store in Chicago on March 21, 2024.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Apple took the rare step of apologizing for an ad that sparked a rapid backlash on social media and said it had decided not to air the spot on television. The video, released to tout the company's new iPads, showed a variety of instruments, paint cans and other creative tools being crushed by a hydraulic press until all the items were compressed into the new tablet. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad ways people express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad,” said Tor Myhren, vice president of marketing communications at Apple. told Ad Age, a publication specializing in advertising. “We missed the point with this video and we are sorry.”
4. Novavax deal
A vial labeled “Novavax V COVID-19 Vaccine” is seen in this illustration taken on January 16, 2022.
Ruvic Dice | Reuters
Novavaxon announced Friday that it had signed a deal with French drugmaker Sanofi to co-market the company's Covid vaccine starting next year. As part of the deal, the companies will also work on combination shots targeting both the coronavirus and the flu, among other efforts. Sanofi will pay Novavax $500 million up front and up to $700 million for development, regulatory and launch stages, as well as royalties and an additional $200 million for other stages. The licensing agreement will allow Novavax to lift its “going concern” warning that it first issued in February 2023 as the company faced doubts about its ability to continue operations, a Novavax CEO John Jacobs told CNBC. Shares of Novavax rose more than 100% in premarket trading. trading Friday.
5. Rowing
Hydrow fitness rowers.
Courtesy of: Hydrow
How the the times have changed. When his business was going well, pandemic darling Platoon previously tried to buy connected fitness company Hydrow, best known for its expensive connected rowing machines that cost between $1,700 and $4,000. Now, Peloton itself has become an acquisition target as it tries to turn around a slowing business. Meanwhile, Hydrow is growing. The company has raised more than $300 million in funding and acquired a majority stake in bodybuilding company Speede Fitness, as gym goers abandon cardio exercises in favor of weights.
CNBC's Pia Singh, Lillian Rizzo, Alex Sherman, Kif Leswing, Annika Kim Constantino, Gabrielle Fonrouge and Brandon Gomez contributed to this report.
Follow market developments like a pro on CNBC Pro.
Disclosure: NBC and CNBC are divisions of NBCUniversal.

