There's Surprising Good News Lurking in the Stock Market

New York

CNN

—



Investors are facing a painful reality check: The Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates in the near future.

This, at least temporarily, stalled the blockbuster 2024 stock market rally and lowered morale on Wall Street. Traders worry that high rates will keep borrowing costs extremely high for consumers, reduce corporate profits and weigh down the market.

The good news? History suggests that higher rates for a long period of time don't translate into painful losses for portfolios, even though there may not be much more short-term upside potential for stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 gained about 13% on average during periods of Fed pauses, according to LPL Financial data compiled by CNN over about 35 years and six periods in which rates were held. The S&P 500 has gained 14% in the current period, since the Fed last raised rates in July 2023 through Thursday's close.

Long pauses are generally good for stocks, Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, wrote in a Tuesday note. It's when the Fed is forced to cut rates due to economic weakness that stocks tend to sell off, which is not the case today.

The U.S. economy has remained remarkably resilient, even after the Fed began an aggressive battle against capricious inflation that sent rates to their highest levels in decades. The job market remained strong, consumers continued to spend, and stocks repeatedly hit record highs.

This economic resilience, coupled with months of data showing persistent inflation, has even led to fears that the Fed could raise rates again. Chairman Jerome Powell allayed those fears earlier this month, but warned that the central bank needed to see inflation fall further before easing policy.

So far this year, the data has not given us greater confidence. In particular, as I noted earlier, the inflation numbers exceeded expectations, Powell said at the Federal Open Market Committee's post-meeting press conference.

Some economists say the central bank, which has three rate cuts planned for 2024, is still on track to cut rates at least once or twice this year. Traders expect the Fed to begin easing rates in the fall, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The April jobs report is a welcome sign that the job market is cooling without collapsing. The job market added just 175,000 jobs last month, marking its lowest figure since October 2023 and a sharp slowdown from the upwardly revised 315,000 jobs added in March. Job gains in April are in line with pre-pandemic levels and the neutral rate of job growth needed to keep up with population growth.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits climbed last week to 231,000, the highest level since last August, a further sign of a cooling labor market.

Annual wage gains, a potential inflation booster closely watched by the Fed, are at their lowest level since May 2021. The slowdown in wage gains and payroll growth last month supports hopes that the Fed can curb inflation without triggering a recession, according to some investors.

The case for rate cuts has strengthened a bit, David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation, wrote in a note earlier this month. Goldilocks could make a comeback.

The U.S. federal government is joining Wall Street in a new cybersecurity alliance aimed at defending the financial system from a nightmare attack and deterring hackers from trying, according to a letter sent to bank CEOs by a senior Treasury official and consulted by CNN.

The new public-private partnership, called Project Fortress, underscores the real danger that U.S. officials and bank executives believe cyberattacks pose to the economy, my colleague Matt Egan reports.

The message to bad actors who want to use cyberspace to attack U.S. financial institutions is: We're watching, we're protecting the system, and we'll come after you if you attack the U.S. financial system, a U.S. official said at CNN.

Project Fortress includes protective measures such as a new cyber hygiene tool that automatically scans businesses for vulnerabilities and a new automated threat feed, according to the letter sent to banking trade groups earlier this week.

But Project Fortress isn't just about playing defense.

Wally, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adeyemo said in the letter that the alliance also includes offensive actions that use Treasury national security tools as well as U.S. law enforcement to send a message to our adversaries that they will face consequences for their attacks.

Those national security tools include the deployment of a Treasury sanctions team, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Two of the richest businessmen on the planet are embroiled in India's increasingly divisive election campaign, reports my colleague Diksha Madhok.

The world's most populous nation is in the midst of a mammoth election in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to win a rare third consecutive term.

Modi is building on his economic record over the past 10 years, a period of robust growth for India, as well as its two most famous billionaires: Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Compared to the industrialists who helped build America's Gilded Age, both men are seen as staunch defenders of Modi and their perceived closeness has been the subject of intense criticism from rival politicians.

But at a campaign rally on Wednesday, Modi appeared to accuse his main political opponent of accepting money from Ambani, chairman of India's most valuable private company, Reliance Industries, and Gautam Adani, founder of the ports and energy conglomerate Adani Group.

Why did Shahzade Ji suddenly stop talking about Ambani and Adani in this election? People sense a secret agreement, Modi said on X, where he posted a video of his speech. Shahzade, or prince, is a widely understood reference has Rahul Gandhi, the longtime face of the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress.

How much money did you take from Ambani and Adani? he said at the rally.

Learn more here.