Stock market today: Wall Street is heading towards the close of another winning week
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are headed to close out another winning week on Friday.
The S&P 500 was up 0.1% at midday and on track for a third straight week of gains after a mostly lackluster April. It was on track for a bigger gain, but it all but disappeared following a discouraging report on U.S. consumer confidence released in the morning.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 80 points, or 0.2%, as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1%.
The S&P 500 returned to within 0.7% of its record high on revived hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this year. A flood of better-than-expected earnings reports from major U.S. companies also helped support the market.
Gen Digital jumped 15.3% after joining the parade and reporting profit for the first three months of 2024 better than analysts expected. The cybersecurity company, whose brands include Norton and LifeLock, also authorized a share buyback program of up to $3 billion. It joins a growing list of companies announcing large programs of this type, which helps boost investors' earnings per share.
Novavax more than doubled and soared 124.6% after announcing a deal with Sanofi that could be worth more than $1.2 billion. The agreement includes a license to co-market Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine globally, with limited exceptions. Novavax also reported a slightly smaller loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected.
They helped offset a 7.5% drop in Akamai Technologies, which beat earnings expectations but fell short of revenue. The cloud computing, security and content delivery company also lowered some of its full-year financial forecasts.
It said the strengthening value of the U.S. dollar against other currencies was weighing on its business, while slowing traffic growth across the industry. That helped overshadow its own announcement of a stock buyback program of up to $2 billion.
In the bond market, Treasury yields rose following the discouraging preliminary report from the University of Michigan.
This suggests that U.S. consumer confidence is weakening much more than economists expected, and that the drop was large enough to be statistically significant and returns confidence to its lowest level in about six months, according to Joanne Hsu, director of the consumer survey.
Perhaps even more discouraging is that U.S. consumers forecast inflation of 3.5% for the coming year, compared to 3.2% forecast a month earlier. If these expectations rise, there are fears that it could lead to a vicious cycle that would worsen inflation.
It highlights how some companies have recently described the growing pains of their customers, particularly those on low incomes.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.46% to 4.50% Thursday evening. But the movement remains relatively modest compared to its drop of 4.70% at the end of last month.
Markets may remain on hold until Wednesday's highly anticipated update on U.S. consumer inflation, according to Bank of America rates strategists. Traders are still widely pricing in one or two interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME Group data.
Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell contributed to lower yields after saying the central bank remained closer to cutting its main interest rate than raising it. here, despite a series of stubbornly high inflation figures this year. The Fed has kept its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades in hopes of fully controlling high inflation.
A colder-than-expected jobs report released late last week suggests the U.S. economy may succeed in the delicate balancing act of remaining strong enough to avoid a serious recession, but not so strong that it worsens inflation.
In overseas stock markets, London's FTSE 100 index rose 0.7% after the government announced that the British economy had returned to growth at the start of the year. The performance was better than expected and ended two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.
In Japan, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.4% after a report showed strong auto exports narrowed the country's trade deficit and generated strong returns on overseas investments.
AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
