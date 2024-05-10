Remarks by Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoys at the May 9, 2024 Postal Service Board of Governors Meeting – Newsroom

WASHINGTON DC – The remarks below are as prepared for delivery by Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy at the May 9, 2024 public meeting of the Postal Service Board of Governors.

“Thank you, Mr. President.

The second quarter was exciting as we began to ramp up efforts to transform our facilities and operations to reduce costs, increase revenue, engage our employees, improve our infrastructure and serve our customers in a modern, efficient manner. and more logistically sophisticated way.

During this third quarter, we had three regional fulfillment and distribution centers significantly activated, four partially activated and four more under design or construction. We began making improvements to more than 20 local fulfillment centers and launched 25 new sorting and delivery centers.

These initiatives required the investment of billions of dollars to renovate old facilities or add new ones; the repositioning or hiring of tens of thousands of people; installing or relocating hundreds of complex mail and package processing systems; and planning and rescheduling thousands of daily air and ground transportation routes.

This effort was undertaken with historic intensity by postal management and its employees across the country to bring about long-awaited transformational change.

We are also in the process of redefining our Priority network, so that it leverages our ground assets as we strive to produce a fully integrated mail and parcel network that will reduce costs and improve and increase revenue so that we can be financially independent. we are required to do so by law.

In addition, we rolled out our new environmental sustainability plan targeting impressive reductions in carbon emissions through 2030. This year we are accepting more than 27,000 new vehicles, the most in a quarter of a century. Ten thousand of those vehicles we accept this year will be electric, and we are on track to have the required 10,000 powered charging ports at 75 sites by the end of this calendar year.

Recently, we reorganized more than 3,000 sellers and support organizations to create a new direction and inspire winning attitudes to compete to increase revenue for the United States Postal Service. And we achieve this growth.

In terms of costs, since the beginning of the year, we have reduced transportation costs by $700 million compared to the same six-month period last year. We worked hard to align schedules, implement new processes and improve productivity to reduce work hours by almost 9 million hours over the same six-month period last year and more 11 million hours since the start of the year. In fact, over the past two and a half years, we have reduced 47 million work hours, representing an estimated $2.4 billion in savings and nearly $1.3 billion in cost savings. transport, while increasing our professional workforce.

To combat postal crime, we conducted an enforcement operation in seven cities as part of our Project Safe Delivery program. Overall, there have been more than 1,300 arrests for mail theft and robbery since May 2023. In fact, compared to the same period last year, arrests related to robbery have increased by 72%, thefts reported by mail carriers decreased by 21% and thefts reported by mail carriers decreased by 21%. Theft complaints are down 32%.

Across the organization, many initiatives within every function, in every plant, and every delivery unit are producing results. In fact, since the release of the Delivering for America (DFA) plan, we have accomplished many of the initiatives specified, but more importantly, we are changing our mindset and culture, creating an organization that is passionate about pursuing its initiatives aimed at increasing efficiency. and reliability while competing for our financial survival, as required by law.

Since the issuance of the DFA, we have reduced our projected operating losses by $15 billion, and without the excess inflation of $9 billion incurred beyond our pricing power, we would be very close to the threshold profitability. We have reduced our projected 10-year losses from nearly $160 billion to $65 billion and have strategies to reduce them further.

The DFA plan has changed this organization in many positive ways, it represents the Postal Service's commitment as an independent agency to evolve our services to allow us to cover our costs by selling our products and services. This is what we must continue to do to survive, we must evolve and that means change!

Unfortunately, to achieve this we cannot just focus on delivering the mail tomorrow, but we must focus on the long-term viability of the Postal Service. Well, the fact is that the long-term viability of the Postal Service had been in doubt for more than 14 years, before the release of the Delivering for America plan, and it would still be in doubt today without the changes we are pursuing.

During this 14-year period, the Postal Service suffered losses of more than $87 billion due to onerous legislation by Congress and the Regulatory Commission's disregard for the Postal Service's economic reality. postal. These actions, combined with ineffective management strategies, put the organization on a path to losing more than $160 billion over the next ten years, which the DFA plan seeks to correct.

Think about it: That means the United States Postal Service's plan, before the DFA was released, predicted the organization would lose more than $250 billion over a 24-year period. That was it, that was the plan, the Do Nothing plan or maybe the Pretend It Wasn't Happening plan.

There has been no comprehensive initiative by Congress, the Postal Regulatory Commission, the mail industry, or Postal Administration on how to stem these losses. No strategy or direction on how to reinvigorate this organization, so that it can serve the public and survive long into the future. No desire to let go or understand the impact of long-failed institutional practices that were manifest before them every day. Very little energy in being transparent with the public about the cumulative destruction inflicted on their constitutionally mandated postal service while they cried about the transfer of an operation, the failure of an operational practice or the constant decline reliability.

Has anyone in Congress or the PRC ever worked to stem $160 billion in projected organizational losses, while overcoming the devastating impact on an organization of nearly $100 billion in past losses? The answer is no. How can I know? Because other than at the Post Office, this situation has never existed.

I know what it is. Our leadership team knows what that looks like. Our carriers who drive 30 year old vehicles know what it's like. Our employees who work in dark, dilapidated facilities know what that looks like.

Before Delivering for America, there was no path to financial self-sufficiency, no strategy for growth, and no plan to repair the damage. Today it is, and we are working hard to reduce our future costs by about $5 billion, while increasing our revenues by about the same. We are working hard to build an operating and revenue model that will meet the needs of the American people for the long term, and we are having success.

But throughout this difficult journey, we also experience failures. Why wouldn't we realize the scale of the transformation we are undertaking and the devastating trajectory we are trying to change?

While I am proud of the DFA Plan, our leadership team and our employees who work hard to implement our initiatives, I must remind our stakeholders that the DFA Plan is not a magic wand. And this change, especially on the necessary scale, is difficult, uncomfortable for everyone and fraught with errors of varying magnitude.

We can't snap our fingers and instantly implement our strategies that correct years of failed practices while continuing to do the substantial delivery operations we need to do every day without impact. Likewise, the DFA plan is not a time machine. We cannot go back in time and ignore the devastating conditions that exist in the business due to years of inaction by the Postal Service and stakeholders.

The Delivering for America strategic plan embodies our ambition to modernize and transform the Postal Service. This massive and complex evolution involves correcting decades of haphazard decision-making and neglect of our physical infrastructure and our network as a whole.

Throughout this journey, we recognize that there have been impacts on our customers, particularly in regions like Atlanta, Houston and Richmond, where processing activities have been intensified. We apologize for these conditions, are working hard, and know we will soon provide the service the American people deserve.

These impacts are inherent to the massive change processes we are undertaking. These impacts are also the result of execution errors that we want to correct quickly. That said, we have worked and will continue to work tirelessly to improve our service to our constituents and ask for your patience and understanding as we strive to bring the postal service to the level we know it can achieve in the deadlines. survival.

Later, we will hear from Dr. Colin about our intensified efforts in areas of the country where we are falling short of meeting service expectations. Once again, I apologize for the deterioration in performance and assure you that you will see improvement soon.

I want to thank my leadership team for their persistent efforts to resolve execution missteps and for their rapid response to adverse events we encounter along our journey. I am proud of their dedication and overall conduct.

I would also like to thank our Board of Governors for its continued support of the Delivering for America plan as well as its eagerness to understand the massive improvements we are working to achieve.

Last but not least, I thank the women and men of the United States Postal Service for their steadfast commitment to the nation.

Thank you, Mr. President.

###