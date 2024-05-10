Atlantic Lithium Ltd – Admission to Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange







May 10, 2024 Admission to trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange Atlantic Lithium will begin trading on the GSE Main Market on Monday, May 13, 2024 Atlantic Lithium Limited (TARGET: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “ Atlantic Lithium ” or the “Company”, the Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company which aims to provide from Ghana first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the admission of its entire issued share capital (“Admission”), i.e. 649,669,053 ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”), by introduction on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange (“GSE”) and the commencement of trading in the Ordinary Shares will take place at 10:00 GMT Monday , May 13, 2024 under the ticker “ALLGH”. The Company will not place or issue any new Atlantic Lithium actions in connection with its listing on the GSE and its admission will have no impact on the Company's existing listings on the Australian Securities Exchange or the London Stock Exchange AIM. Further information regarding admission can be found in the company's announcement dated May 2, 2024 and the Company's GSE Listing Prospectus, available on the Company's website or via the following link: https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/s/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Prospectus-April-2024.pdf. Transaction advisors for the listing of the company are Black Star Brokerage Limited as broker sponsor and arranger, JLD & MB Legal Consultancy as legal advisor, SCG Chartered Accountants as reporting accountants, Central Securities Depository (GH) LTD as registrar and custodian and SRK Exploration Services LTD. as the Geological consultants . Commenting, Neil Herbert executive president of Atlantic Lithium said: “Recognizing the strategic and socio-economic importance of Ewoyaa Lithium Project has Ghana We are pleased to list the Company's shares on Ghana Stock Exchange which we believe will provide a greater opportunity for Ghanaians to share ownership and contribute to the advancement of the project towards production. “During what promises to be a pivotal year for Atlantic Lithium We are grateful for the tremendous support we have received from the Mining Income Investment Fund THE Minerals Commission , from Ghana Security and Exchange Commission and the GSE to enable the Admission of the Company. “We look forward to beginning our journey on the GSE alongside the potential Ghanaian investors we hope to welcome through our admission. This represents an important new chapter for Atlantic Lithium In Ghana as we seek to achieve long-term lithium production to support the country’s critical mining objectives.

For any further information, please contact: Atlantic Lithium Limited Neil Herbert (Executive President) Amanda Harsas (financial director and general secretary) www.atlanticlithium.com.au [email protected] Tel: +61 2 8072 0640 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Designated advisor Jeff Keating Charlie Bouverat Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 PR Limited Yellow Jersey Charles Goodwin Bessie Elliot [email protected] Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512 Canaccord Genuity Limited Financial Advisor: Raj Khatri ( UNITED KINGDOM ) / Duncan St John , Christian Calabrese ( Australia ) Business brokerage: James Asensio Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Notes to editors: About Atlantic Lithium www.atlanticlithium.com.au Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX listed lithium company advancing its flagship project, the Ewoyaa Lithium Project an important discovery of spodumene and lithium pegmatite Ghana through to production to become the country's first lithium-producing mine. The project's definitive feasibility study indicates the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life, making it one of the largest spodumene concentrate mines in the world. The project, which received a Mining lease In October 2023 is developed under an equity acquisition agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. Atlantic Lithium holds a portfolio of lithium projects within a radius of 509 km2 and 774km2 tenures granted and under-requested overall Ghana and Ivory Coast respectively, which, in addition to the project, include considerably under-explored and highly prospective permits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.research-tree.com/newsfeed/Article/atlantic-lithium-ltd-admission-to-trading-on-the-ghana-stock-exchange-2389548 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos