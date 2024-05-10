Statement from CFPB Director Rohit Chopra on the Financial Stability Oversight Boards' Report on Nonbank Mortgage Companies

For most households, the family home is the most important asset. A safe and stable mortgage market that provides households with affordable credit and reliable services is essential to our economy. When policymakers fail to protect this market, the American dream turns into a nightmare.

The failure of regulators to prevent the 2008 mortgage crisis led Congress to create both the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC). Consumer protection and financial stability are complementary objectives. Many years ago, the CFPB established a series of new rules to eliminate the worst abuses in the mortgage market. We will soon propose a rule to strengthen certain protections for landlords. But consumer protection measures must be accompanied by strong financial stability safeguards, ensuring that the financial system can effectively serve small businesses and households over the long term, particularly in times of stress.

Today, the FSOC is releasing a report and recommendations on the financial stability risks posed by nonbank mortgage companies.

Over the past 15 years, non-banks have significantly increased their share of the mortgage market. They now originate approximately 65% ​​of all mortgages and service more than 50% of outstanding mortgage balances. The 10 largest nonbank banks service nearly $5 trillion in mortgages and originate billions of dollars of mortgages each year.

Regulators are concerned about the fragile nature of these companies. They are not subject to the same federal financial requirements as banks, although they pose similar risks. The mortgage business is often the only line of business for these companies, making them vulnerable to market fluctuations. They also don't have much liquidity and borrow heavily from banks who can withdraw funding at any time.

The CFPB has found that healthy companies' management of transfers can be difficult and disruptive, even in the best of times. If one or more large non-bank mortgage companies failed during a period of stress, their lights could go out.1 Transferring maintenance activities to a new company, if available, could take some time.2 In the meantime, it would be chaotic for consumers. Millions of borrowers may have difficulty transmitting their payments and have no one in customer service to contact if problems arise. Distressed borrowers may not be able to access or continue to benefit from loss mitigation plans, which could lead to a wave of avoidable foreclosures. Nonbank bankruptcies could also reduce access to credit, particularly for low- and moderate-income households that rely disproportionately on nonbank mortgage companies.3

Although state and federal agencies have made progress on this issue, the report recommends that Congress take action to improve the resilience of individual businesses and the industry as a whole. The report also recognizes that the extension of public privileges to non-banks should be accompanied by direct improvements to existing protections for struggling homeowners.

The report says nothing about what tools, if any, the FSOC itself should use to address these risks. This must be the next phase of our work. Consistent with the 2023 Analytical Framework and the Nonbank Designation Guidelines, we should carefully consider whether large nonbank mortgage companies meet the statutory threshold for enhanced oversight and regulation by the Federal Reserve.

The CFPB will help improve the functioning of this market. We will undertake rulemaking to strengthen our foreclosure protections for borrowers. Existing rules expose too many borrowers to foreclosures and unwanted fees as they struggle to satisfy seemingly endless administrative requirements. The proposed rule we are considering would shift the focus from a check-the-box compliance exercise to quickly incentivizing struggling homeowners to mitigate their losses.

Under the proposal, foreclosure protections would begin when the borrower first applies for help, even if the servicer doesn't yet have all the documents. These changes, if ultimately finalized, would give servicers more flexibility to help mortgage borrowers who are struggling to make their payments in a variety of circumstances.

The CFPB and FSOC must remain vigilant against the very risks that motivated our agencies’ creation.