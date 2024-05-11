Business
Dow Jones records eighth consecutive day of victories
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) had another good day, closing higher for its eighth consecutive session. The index rose 4.25% over the past week during its May rally. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) remains in the green, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) falls just below its flat line during the session.
Host of market domination overtime Julie Hyman examines Friday's market performance, highlighting several notable stocks like Zeekr Intelligent Technology (ZK) after its debut on the New York Stock Exchange via an IPO.
For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.
This message was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.
Video transcription
There.
We are ringing the closing bell on Wall Street.
Now it's market domination. As time goes on, you're going to join us in a few minutes to talk about today's action.
But let me update you on what happened today, sponsored by some tasty trading, with the Dow rising eight sessions in a row here.
Here we have the seven-day chart, showing the 4% gain we saw during this period.
But it's been quite a ride for the Dow here, with the S and P five treading water here today, ending the session a little higher than if they were still in the red, but just very marginally on this day. .
We had consumer confidence numbers this morning, with sentiment at a six-month low, even though inflation expectations have risen and we've had plenty of speeches from the Fed.
Many Fed officials are now indicating they are content to hold rates for now.
So it's an interesting time.
Let's take a look in a little more detail at what happened during the session.
Energy stocks and consumer discretionary, the biggest drags on the S&P, the 500 commodities and financial stocks that are rising the most.
And with this strength in the Dow, let's see what contributed to today's gain the most to be even so we can see it here.
McDonald's is on the rise after announcing it will unveil a $5 menu item.
These shares therefore increased by more than 2.5%.
3 million shares.
Verizon and Amex round out some of the other top performing stocks, but want to go back and take a look at our trend tickers because there is one stock I want to highlight.
Especially.
It's a company called Zer, a high-end Chinese automaker.
Here it is, making its IPO today.
It's owned by GG Holding, but it's the high-end operation.
This is, uh, the biggest Chinese debut in the United States since 2021.
This is the Chinese company's American depositary shares and Um shares, which sold a total of 21 million shares, opening at 26 today and then rising, rising as much as 40% at one point, but ending the day up about 34%.
Josh
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/video/stock-markets-dow-jones-secures-201643642.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New York Islanders News: Carolina sucks!
- Dow Jones records eighth consecutive day of victories
- What do people pay and is it worth it?
- Prabowo says Jokowi ordered all ministers to provide him with data
- BTS RM unveils Come Back to Me music video, fans praise “actor” Kim Namjoon’s emotions and duality. Watch
- HERMANN FURNITURE OPENS NEW MEN’S DEPARTMENT. IN HONOR OF JOHN HERMANN
- Quit your smartphone today with Claire Byrne
- Regarding Donald Trump's Time Magazine interview…
- Americans feel worse about the U.S. economy due to inflation concerns
- Dominic Thiem will retire from tennis at the end of the season
- The latest Gaza: Israel's use of US-supplied weapons likely violated international law, Biden govt report finds | World News
- India to host 'Bharat Parv' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Bollywood