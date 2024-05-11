Dow Jones records eighth consecutive day of victories

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) had another good day, closing higher for its eighth consecutive session. The index rose 4.25% over the past week during its May rally. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) remains in the green, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) falls just below its flat line during the session.

Julie Hyman examines Friday's market performance, highlighting several notable stocks like Zeekr Intelligent Technology (ZK) after its debut on the New York Stock Exchange via an IPO.

For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This message was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Here we have the seven-day chart, showing the 4% gain we saw during this period.

But it's been quite a ride for the Dow here, with the S and P five treading water here today, ending the session a little higher than if they were still in the red, but just very marginally on this day. .

We had consumer confidence numbers this morning, with sentiment at a six-month low, even though inflation expectations have risen and we've had plenty of speeches from the Fed.

Many Fed officials are now indicating they are content to hold rates for now.

Energy stocks and consumer discretionary, the biggest drags on the S&P, the 500 commodities and financial stocks that are rising the most.

And with this strength in the Dow, let's see what contributed to today's gain the most to be even so we can see it here.

McDonald's is on the rise after announcing it will unveil a $5 menu item.

These shares therefore increased by more than 2.5%.

3 million shares.

Verizon and Amex round out some of the other top performing stocks, but want to go back and take a look at our trend tickers because there is one stock I want to highlight.

It's a company called Zer, a high-end Chinese automaker.

Here it is, making its IPO today.

It's owned by GG Holding, but it's the high-end operation.

This is, uh, the biggest Chinese debut in the United States since 2021.

This is the Chinese company's American depositary shares and Um shares, which sold a total of 21 million shares, opening at 26 today and then rising, rising as much as 40% at one point, but ending the day up about 34%.

