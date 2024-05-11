Stock market today: Wall Street heads towards the finish line of another winning week





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks closed out another winning week Friday. The S&P 500 rose 8.60 points, or 0.2%, to 5,222.68 to complete a third straight winning week after a mostly miserable April. He was poised for a bigger gain in the morning, but that all but disappeared following a discouraging report on American consumer sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 125.08 points, or 0.3%, to 39,512.84, and the Nasdaq composite edged down 5.40, or less than 0.1%, to 16,340.87. The S&P 500 rallied to within 0.6% of its record high on revived hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this year. A flood of better-than-expected earnings reports from major U.S. companies also helped support the market.

Gen Digital jumped 15.3% after reporting profit for the first three months of 2024 that was better than analysts expected. The cybersecurity company, whose brands include Norton and LifeLock, also authorized a share buyback program of up to $3 billion. It joined a growing list of companies announcing large such programs, which help boost investors' earnings per share. Novavax nearly doubled and soared 98.7% after announcing a deal with Sanofi that could be worth more than $1.2 billion. The agreement includes a license to co-market Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine globally, with limited exceptions. Novavax also reported a slightly smaller loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected. They helped offset an 11% decline in Akamai Technologies, which beat earnings expectations but fell short of revenue. The cloud computing, security and content delivery company also gave financial guidance for the coming year that fell short of analysts' expectations. It said the strengthening value of the U.S. dollar against other currencies was weighing on its business, while slowing traffic growth across the industry. That helped overshadow its own announcement of a stock buyback program of up to $2 billion.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose following the discouraging preliminary report from the University of Michigan. This suggests that U.S. consumer confidence is weakening much more than economists expected, and that the drop was large enough to be statistically significant and returns confidence to its lowest level in about six months, according to Joanne Hsu, director of the consumer survey. Perhaps even more discouraging is that U.S. consumers forecast inflation of 3.5% for the coming year, compared to 3.2% forecast a month earlier. If these expectations rise, there are fears that it could lead to a vicious cycle that would worsen inflation. It highlights how some companies have recently described the growing challenges faced by their customers, especially those with low income.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.46% to 4.50% Thursday evening. But the movement remains relatively modest compared to its drop of 4.70% at the end of last month. Markets may remain on hold until Wednesday's highly anticipated update on U.S. consumer inflation, according to Bank of America rates strategists. Traders are still widely pricing in one or two interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME Group data. Right now, the market is in a good mood thanks to a decent earnings season and a Fed that's setting a high bar for hikes, according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. This mood can change quickly. Last week, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve helped push yields lower after it said the central bank remained closer to cutting its main interest rate than raising it, despite a series of measures. stubbornly high readings on inflation this year. The Fed has kept its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades in hopes of fully controlling high inflation.

A cooler than expected jobs report at the end of last week, suggested to American economy could achieve the delicate balancing act of remaining strong enough to avoid a serious recession, but not so strong that it worsens inflation. In overseas stock markets, London's FTSE 100 rose 0.6% after the government announced that the U.K. the economy has rebounded to growth at the start of the year. The performance was better than expected and ended two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. In Japan, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.4% after a report showed strong auto exports narrowed the country's trade deficit and generated strong returns on overseas investments.

