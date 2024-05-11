Business
Heat pumps provide significant savings for American families
Through tax credits and rebates, President Bidens Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides new opportunities for homeowners and tenants to make energy-efficient improvements, such as heat pump installations, at their home. Heat pumps provide a year-round heating and cooling solution for many homes and climates; they are energy efficient and save money.
Provisions available to homeowners installing heat pumps include the IRA Energy Efficiency Improvement Credit, the Residential Clean Energy Credit, and the Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program. Each of them can help taxpayers defray the costs of making energy-efficient improvements to their home, including the cost of a new heat pump. For low to moderate income homes, rebates and tax credits can be combined to further reduce initial costs.
- THE Credit for energy-efficient home improvement ( 25C) offers a tax credit for energy efficiency improvements. This credit covers 30 percent of the cost of home improvements such as qualifying heat pumps, which are eligible for a credit of up to $2,000, as well as upgraded windows, doors, insulation, biomass stoves, water heaters and boilers , who are subject. to certain annual ceilings. The credit also covers 30 percent of costs up to $150 for home energy audits that identify potentially significant and cost-effective improvements in a home's energy efficiency and that provide an estimate of energy savings and costs for each improvement.
- THE Residential Clean Energy Credit ( 25D) covers up to 30 percent of the costs of eligible home improvements that include certain geothermal heat pumps as well as eligible solar water heaters, solar installations such as panels, small wind installations, fuel cells and storage by battery.
- The Department of Energy Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) Program focuses on efficient electrification projects for low-to-moderate income (LMI) households. To be eligible, projects must apply discounts Point of sale incentive program instant discounts. Installer incentives of up to $500 are permitted.
Additional information on these credits can be found on the Treasury Departments' Taxpayer Resource Center.
Why heat pumps?
Heat pump systems work in all seasons, providing energy-efficient solutions for heating and cooling homes. Unlike furnaces, which generate their own heat, heat pumps use energy to move heat the interior and exterior of a house as needed. The process makes heating and cooling homes cheaper and more energy efficient.
Although historically heat pumps have primarily served homeowners in warmer climates, recent initiatives of the Ministry of Energy enable the deployment of heat pumps in climates experiencing subzero temperatures, making heat pumps a valuable tool for homeowners across the United States.
There is several types of heat pumpsdesigned to meet the different needs of homeowners across the country:
- Aerothermal heat pumps transfer heat between a house and the surrounding air. They have two metal coils and contain a liquid refrigerant that evaporates and condenses to transfer heat. They can either be channeled or ductlessand can reduce electricity consumption by around 65 percent.
- Geothermal heat pumps transfer energy from water or soil to and from a house. Although geothermal heat pumps can be more expensive to install, they have low operating costs and can significantly reduce energy consumption, sometimes by up to 80%.
- Absorption heat pumps work in the same way as air source heat pumps, but instead of electricity, they use heat or thermal energy as their primary energy source.
Each type of heat pump has the potential to save consumers money while reducing their carbon footprint.
Case studies
The following hypothetical scenarios illustrate the value heat pumps can bring to individuals, particularly when used in tandem with IRA credits or rebates. Note that amounts saved over time are not discounted.
Case Study A
The Pompapanas family has a higher than average monthly electric heating and cooling bill of $200.[1] and wants to purchase an air source heat pump for $12,000.[2] They take advantage of the credit for improving the energy efficiency of their home, saving $2,000 on their end-of-year tax return, making the net cost effectively $10,000. Adding a heat pump reduces the Pompapanas family's average monthly electricity bill by 65%[3] from $200 to $70, a savings of $130 per month or $1,560 per year. After 7 years, they will have saved more on their energy bills than the initial cost they paid for the pump. Over 15 years, the family could save up to $13,400 in net savings.
Case Study B
The Antlia family lives in a large house with an average monthly heating and cooling bill of $400. They are looking to install a $20,000 geothermal heat pump in their home and finance the cost over time. Their bank offers them a $15,000 home improvement loan at 10% interest, payable over 15 years, with a down payment of $5,000. They take advantage of the Home Clean Energy Credit, saving 30 percent of the cost of the geothermal heat pump, or $6,000, on their year-end tax return.
After installing the heat pump, the family's average monthly utility bill is reduced by 75%[4] from $400 to $100 per month, saving them $300 per month and a total of $3,600 per year.
Over the life of the loan, they will make monthly payments of $161, meaning they will have net monthly savings of $139 per month, or $1,668 per year. By the time the loan is paid off in 15 years, the family will have saved about $20,000 from their geothermal heat pump, after factoring in the costs of the loan.
Case Study C
Heat pump installations can also benefit low-to-moderate income (LMI) households. The Varmepump family, a moderate-income family, purchases an air source heat pump for $16,000 for their new home. They benefit from a rebate on electrification and household appliances, which allows them to save $8,000 on their heat pump expenses. If the Varmepump family has sufficient tax liability for that year, they can also take advantage of the home energy efficiency improvement credit, saving $2,000 on their end-of-year tax return. , so the net cost is effectively $6,000. Adding a heat pump reduces the Varmepump family's average monthly electricity usage for heating and cooling from $150 to $60, a savings of $90 per month, or $1,080 per year. After 6 years, they will have saved more on their energy bills than the initial cost they paid for the pump. After 12 years, the family will save $6,960 in energy costs.
Conclusion
The Inflation Reduction Act, through the Home Energy Efficiency Improvement Credit, the Residential Clean Energy Credit, and the Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program (HEAR), allows households, including low-to-moderate income (LMI) households, to power their homes more efficiently and save money. Consumers who purchase heat pumps directly, with the help of a consumer loan and/or rebate, have the potential to realize enormous climate and economic impacts. Heat pump buyers can save money on installation costs up front and energy bills in the long run.
Relevant resources
Inflation Reduction Act | US Treasury Department
|
Sources
2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/featured-stories/heat-pumps-deliver-major-savings-for-american-families
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
