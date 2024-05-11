Cleveland-Cliffs Applauds International Trade Commission's Decision to Maintain Tariffs on Japanese Imports :: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)





CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) today applauded the unanimous decision of the International Trade Commission (ITC) to maintain tariffs on tin-plated products from Japan. After recently rejecting tariffs on tin-plated products from several countries, including China, the ITC rightly said that Japan is different. Japan is not a fair trading partner with the United States. The United States currently has anti-dumping orders on 12 steel products from Japan. The largest producer of steel and tin products in Japan is Nippon Steel Corporation. Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman and CEO of Cliffs, said: “While we are disappointed by their previous decision on tin-plated products, the ITC was right. Today's decision by the ITC reinforces what we have been saying for some time: Japan is a poor trading partner with the United States, particularly in steel. Today's decision puts the Japanese and Nippon Steel on notice. It also highlights the importance of American ownership of our steel industry. If Nippon Steel had owned tin production in the United States, Nippon could have used its influence to prevent American companies and workers from correcting unfair practices through our American trade laws. About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest producer of flat-rolled steel in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mining operator, Cliffs is also the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The company is vertically integrated, from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest steel supplier to the automotive industry in North America and serves a wide range of other markets with its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 28,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240510264344/en/ MEDIA CONTACT:



Patricia Persico



Senior Director, Corporate Communications



(216) 694-5316 INVESTOR CONTACT:



James Kerr



Manager, Investor Relations



(216) 694-7719 Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

