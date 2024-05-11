Wages in Idaho increased 8% last year. Boise's salary increased even more. • Idaho Capital Sunshine





The average hourly wage for Idaho workers increased 8.3% last year, bringing the statewide average to $26.75. Wages increased 7% or $1.67 on average in Idahos population centers from 2022 to 2023. Idahos capital experienced the greatest growth. Wages in the Boise metro area increased 10.3 percent, the Idaho Department of Labor said in a news release. Press release. Connect with Boise employers next week Individuals looking for a career change in Boise are invited to a Idaho Department of Labor Hiring Event Wednesday at the Boise Public Library at 715 S. Capitol Blvd. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Companies will be hiring for a range of jobs, such as auditors, administrative assistants, general equipment operator mechanics, customer service agents and warehouse associates, the Idaho Department of Labor said in A press release. Public and private employers are expected to attend the event, such as Amazon, Micron, Idaho Power, the Transportation Security Administration, Boise State University and the Ada County Highway District and Sheriff's Office. Wage growth varied in Idaho's other population centers, ranging from 8.7 percent for the Logan, Utah, metro area, which includes some smaller counties in eastern Idaho, to 0.2% in Idaho Falls. Students and those looking to change careers or talk about salaries are big consumers of our employment and salary statistics data. And so I think the main takeaway is that our wages and salaries are growing pretty well here in the state of Idaho, compared to nationally, said Amanda Rea, senior research analyst with the Department of Idaho Labor, to the Idaho Capital Sun in an interview. The Idaho Falls metro area in eastern Idaho saw wages increase just $0.04 last year, to $25.85 on average, according to data shared by the Ministry of Labor with the Sun. But wages still rose 8.1% in the neighboring Pocatello metro area. Last year, the Boise area's workforce grew 4 percent faster than other Idaho metro areas, with 14,000 more employees, the data shows. Gov. Brad Little has touted wage growth. Other states' economies are lagging while Idaho's job market and economy continue to grow. For what? Because employers and businesses see what Idaho has to offer: lower taxes, fewer regulations, an enthusiastic workforce and a high quality of life, Little said in a news release. Additionally, our strategic approach to training workers for in-demand careers through LAUNCH will help maintain momentum and create even more prosperity for our young Idahoans. What Idaho is doing is working and we are just getting started! The Boise area's workforce is Idahos largest, with 372,000 workers. Last year, the Boise region had more than four times as many workers as the Idaho Falls region, which had 78,000 employees, according to the data. Idaho had 822,690 employees last year, according to the press release, up 3.2% with more than 25,000 additional workers. Wages in Ada County, where Boise is located, have increased 25% since 2019, the Department of Labor said in a news release. Part of the reason Idahos capital has seen the highest wage growth is because it's home to several corporate headquarters, Rea told the Sun. Only wages for full-time and part-time workers are included in the Idaho Department of Labor's wage report, Rea said. Contracts, paid work and unusual job titles are not considered in the Labor Department's analysis, Rea said. The agency does not have estimates for occupations or employees whose salaries were not part of the report, Rea said.

