Business
The opening of Full East Link in 2025 is on the razor's edge
For Sound Transit to deliver on its high-profile commitment to open the full East Link light rail extension between Seattle and Redmond sometime in 2025, everything must move forward from here on out. That's the update given Thursday to the Sound Transit board's system expansion committee, just days after the agency began passenger service on an abbreviated segment of the line between Redmond and South Bellevue on April 27.
The current estimated service start date for the full Line 2 between the Lynnwood City Center and Redmond Technology stations across the I-90 floating bridge is currently late November 2025. Sound Transit has lost a month since the last schedule update of the project, with no “float” – additional time planned for contingencies – remaining regardless. Any further delay in construction will likely push that date back to 2026, a symbolic setback that moves precariously closer to Seattle's mandate as a host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“We don't have a day to waste,” Ron Lewis, the agency's executive director of design, engineering and construction management, told the committee. “And this summer is critical.”
Sound Transit contractors are now 80% complete with rebuilding the “pedestals” that support the tracks along the East Link's I-90 segments, the ones that were found to be defective in 2022. But the expected date for contractors to finish this work has been exceeded. already slipped from July to August. Next month, Sound Transit will close the downtown Seattle transit tunnel for a weekend so crews can work to connect the Line 2 tracks to the current Line 1 tracks at the International District/Chinatown station , work which will have follow-ups this fall.
On Thursday, the committee approved a series of motions allocating additional funds — already included in East Link's overall budget — to fund contractors who help the agency get to the finish line. After approval by the full board, of the total project cost of $3.7 billion, only $93.9 million will remain unobligated for the project, and all of that will almost certainly be allocated by next year.
“We need strong collaboration and commitment from our contractors to meet the remaining schedule because we have no working capital left,” Deputy Director Tracy Reed told the committee. “But we made progress this spring and are still on track to meet fourth quarter delivery deadlines. [in 2025]. Staying on schedule is of the utmost importance, and if we find opportunities to save and utilize time, it will benefit us collectively.
Whether Sound Transit will be able to recoup costs resulting from shoddy construction remains for another day.
“There are a lot of questions,” System Expansion Committee Chairwoman Claudia Balducci said Thursday. “Voters, the press, people have questions, very understandable questions, about where the responsibility will be for the problems with this project, and who will pay for the problems, and I just want to put it on the record: my expectation is that taxpayers won't bear the burden of rework due to poor workmanship – it should fall on the people who did the bad work.
Sound Transit's contract with the companies responsible for the initial work on the I-90 bridge provides for a mediation process to resolve disputes like the one the agency is currently in, with those talks currently scheduled to begin this fall.
At the other end of Line 2, the extension towards Marymoor Village and Downtown Redmond is currently on track to open next spring, with construction 88% complete. But the timing of this project also carries some risks, including that Lynnwood Link (opening August 30 this year) is expected to receive priority for technical support, which could delay the start of testing on the center expansion -city of Redmond and delay the start. date if both projects require special attention.
With all eyes regionally on the I-90 connection, the pressure is on for Sound Transit to meet its commitment to a 2025 opening. But ultimately, what matters now is s 'ensure this critical connection is well established, and the number of factors that could arise and force the agency to push back opening until 2026 is a long list. The excitement that will come when riders are finally able to cross the pontoon bridge will not diminish no matter when the day finally arrives.
Ryan Packer lives in the Summit Slope neighborhood of Capitol Hill and has written for the The town planner since 2015. They report on the issues of multimodal transport, #VisionZero, preservation and local policy. They believe in using Seattle's history to help create a vibrant, diverse city that we all want to call home. Ryan's writings have appeared in Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, Bike PortlandAnd Seattle Bike Blogwhere they also worked for four months as temporary editors.
