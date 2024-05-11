Worried about AI taking your job? These employees say it really improves their work.

By Weston Blasi

Employees are as eager to introduce AI into the workplace as businesses, according to a new report from Microsoft.

One of the biggest fears surrounding the widespread use of artificial intelligence in the workplace is that companies will attempt to exploit its power to reduce labor costs and thereby threaten workers' employment. .

But a new report from Microsoft (MSFT) suggests that workers are just as eager to bring AI into their workplaces as businesses.

The Work Trend Index 2024 annual report reveals that 75% of knowledge workers – defined as employees who typically process information at work rather than performing manual labor – use some form of AI in their jobs. Among those who use AI at work, 90% say it saves them time, 85% say it helps them focus on their most important work, and 84% say it helps them be more creative.

“Workers are secretly using AI at work in order to become more efficient, and that ties into this incentive for workers,” said Dan Schawbel, author and managing partner of Workplace Intelligence, a research and thought leadership agency. “There is more pressure on workers. There is less job stability. The incentive for a worker to offset productivity demands using AI has never been greater.”

“One of the biggest reasons workers are turning to AI is because they’re burned out,” Schawbel told MarketWatch. “There are only 24 hours in a day, and you can't strain someone before they need technological advancements.”

Some examples of AI use can be as simple as using the technology to create images, write text, scan emails, or summarize meetings.

The report, which uses the lightweight acronym BYOAI – bring your own artificial intelligence – found that 68% of people say they struggle with the speed and volume of work, and 46% say they feel burned out.

“These findings fit perfectly with how our brains manage trade-offs between performing routine tasks and innovation – different types of thinking supported by two distinct but interacting neural networks in the brain,” Michael Platt, a neuroscientist at the University's Wharton School. of Pennsylvania, wrote in the report. “When we're constantly changing, we don't work as well. AI can help free workers from menial labor and allow innovation and creativity to flourish.”

By trying to lighten their workload, employees who harness the power of AI could also make themselves more attractive to employers.

Although many experts and Microsoft's report suggest that employees are interested in using AI in the workplace, this is not a unilateral desire. Companies are also happy to see their workers adopting AI.

“Companies are incentivizing their employees to adopt it,” Schawbel said. “If you're adaptive and really good at using AI, you become more valuable because your output is higher. If you have those skills, you're more likely to be successful.”

He described an employee who knows how to use AI as being able to multiply their productivity. “You might hire one person, but that person has the productivity of two people,” he said. “It’s done from top to bottom and bottom to top.”

According to the Workplace Trends report, 66% of executives say they would not hire a worker without some form of AI aptitude, and 71% say they would prefer to hire a less experienced candidate with AI skills than a more experienced candidate without AI skills. .

Microsoft uses AI as much as any company in the world and has invested over $10 billion in OpenAI.

The study was conducted by independent research firm Edelman Data & Intelligence from February 15 to March 28, 2024 and included responses from 31,000 full-time and independent workers. The survey was conducted in association with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn using the report's methodology.

-Weston Blasi

