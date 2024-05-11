Business
Worried about AI taking your job? These employees say it really improves their work.
By Weston Blasi
Employees are as eager to introduce AI into the workplace as businesses, according to a new report from Microsoft.
One of the biggest fears surrounding the widespread use of artificial intelligence in the workplace is that companies will attempt to exploit its power to reduce labor costs and thereby threaten workers' employment. .
But a new report from Microsoft (MSFT) suggests that workers are just as eager to bring AI into their workplaces as businesses.
The Work Trend Index 2024 annual report reveals that 75% of knowledge workers – defined as employees who typically process information at work rather than performing manual labor – use some form of AI in their jobs. Among those who use AI at work, 90% say it saves them time, 85% say it helps them focus on their most important work, and 84% say it helps them be more creative.
“Workers are secretly using AI at work in order to become more efficient, and that ties into this incentive for workers,” said Dan Schawbel, author and managing partner of Workplace Intelligence, a research and thought leadership agency. “There is more pressure on workers. There is less job stability. The incentive for a worker to offset productivity demands using AI has never been greater.”
“One of the biggest reasons workers are turning to AI is because they’re burned out,” Schawbel told MarketWatch. “There are only 24 hours in a day, and you can't strain someone before they need technological advancements.”
Some examples of AI use can be as simple as using the technology to create images, write text, scan emails, or summarize meetings.
The report, which uses the lightweight acronym BYOAI – bring your own artificial intelligence – found that 68% of people say they struggle with the speed and volume of work, and 46% say they feel burned out.
“These findings fit perfectly with how our brains manage trade-offs between performing routine tasks and innovation – different types of thinking supported by two distinct but interacting neural networks in the brain,” Michael Platt, a neuroscientist at the University's Wharton School. of Pennsylvania, wrote in the report. “When we're constantly changing, we don't work as well. AI can help free workers from menial labor and allow innovation and creativity to flourish.”
By trying to lighten their workload, employees who harness the power of AI could also make themselves more attractive to employers.
Although many experts and Microsoft's report suggest that employees are interested in using AI in the workplace, this is not a unilateral desire. Companies are also happy to see their workers adopting AI.
“Companies are incentivizing their employees to adopt it,” Schawbel said. “If you're adaptive and really good at using AI, you become more valuable because your output is higher. If you have those skills, you're more likely to be successful.”
He described an employee who knows how to use AI as being able to multiply their productivity. “You might hire one person, but that person has the productivity of two people,” he said. “It’s done from top to bottom and bottom to top.”
According to the Workplace Trends report, 66% of executives say they would not hire a worker without some form of AI aptitude, and 71% say they would prefer to hire a less experienced candidate with AI skills than a more experienced candidate without AI skills. .
See also: Here's how Apple could take AI to the next level
Microsoft uses AI as much as any company in the world and has invested over $10 billion in OpenAI.
The study was conducted by independent research firm Edelman Data & Intelligence from February 15 to March 28, 2024 and included responses from 31,000 full-time and independent workers. The survey was conducted in association with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn using the report's methodology.
Keep reading: Biden invests $3 billion in Microsoft's AI at Wisconsin site where Trump-touted Foxconn factory failed
-Weston Blasi
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-11-24 0917ET
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240511228/worried-ai-will-take-your-job-these-employees-say-it-actually-makes-work-better
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Virginia Men's Tennis | Virginia Punches ticket to NCAA quarterfinals with 4-1 victory
- Zendaya Refuses To Wear These 5 Fashion Brands, According To Stylist Law Roach
- Worried about AI taking your job? These employees say it really improves their work.
- Photograph the aurora like a pro with your iPhone | Chip
- Northern lights predicted to be seen as far south as Alabama
- Ukraine, a corrupt mafia state that has deceived us all. A former adviser to Boris Johnson is at large
- Tom Hanks, Viola Davis and other Hollywood actors remember Sam Rubin
- EU must defend Chinese technology information or accept US bullying
- Global Times: Xi's successful visit to Europe gives new impetus to relations
- The Northern Lights could be visible across the United States thanks to a rare solar storm
- Alia Bhatt talks about what the future of Bollywood will look like, the legacy she'd like to create, and more
- NCAA Football 2025 photos spark interesting Notre Dame uniform debates