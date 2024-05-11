Live Nation is the top Billboard Global Music Index track of the week





Live Nation was the top performing music title and one of four titles in positive territory this week. The concert promoter gained 2.5% to $97.02 while three other concert promotion stocks — Sphere Entertainment Co., Madison Square Garden Entertainment and CTS Eventim — each lost ground. THE Billboard World Music Index fell 1.9% to 1,788.83 as 16 of its 20 stocks ended the week in negative territory. Music streaming companies Deezer and Anghami were two other big gainers of the week with gains of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. Still, the index is up 16.6% year to date and 12 of the 20 stocks have posted gains in 2024. Another notable gainer this week was Believe, which closed Friday at 15.04 euros ($16.21), up 0.3% from the previous week. The closing price of 15.04 euros is higher than the offer price of 15.00 euros from the consortium of investors that aims to privatize Believe. Some minority shareholders could, however, remain, because the consortium, which has aligned 71.92% of the capital, will not implement a squeeze-out and force shareholders representing the remaining 28.08% of the capital to sell. Shares of iHeartMedia fell 42.7% to $1.30, leaving the broadcaster with a market capitalization of just $194 million. Its shares fell 36.1% on Thursday following the release of first-quarter results and fell another 5.8% on Friday. As streaming grows in popularity and economic importance, radio companies are struggling to reinvent themselves. In 2021, iHeartMedia shares topped $28 after the advertising market recovered from a collapse related to the COVID-19 pandemic. But over the next three years, its shares lost almost all their value. slow radio advertising has eclipsed iHeartMedia's burgeoning podcast business. The index fell no more than 1.9% as many of its most valuable companies suffered only minor losses this week. Spotify, the largest contributor to the float-adjusted index, fell just 0.5% while HYBE, one of the index's most valuable constituents, fell just 1.5 %. These small losses, along with Live Nation's 2.5% gain, helped offset larger losses in some other valuable components of the index. Universal Music Group fell 3.1 percent to 28.01 euros ($30.22) and Warner Music Group fell 7.3 percent to $31.64 after reporting its second-quarter results on Thursday. Evercore And Morgan Stanley On Friday, both lowered their price targets by $2 on WMG stock. Guggenheim maintains its WMG price target. While music stocks had a tough week, stocks were generally up around the world. In the United States, the S&P 500 gained 1.9% to 5,222.68 and the Nasdaq composite improved 1.1% to 16,340.87. In the UK, the FTSE 100 index rose 2.7% to 8,433.76. South Korea's KOSPI composite index gained 1.9 percent to 2,727.63. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.6% to 3,154.55.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/pro/global-music-index-may-live-nation-winner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

