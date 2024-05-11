Trading value on the Muscat Stock Exchange amounts to OMR 119 million in April





Muscat: The trading value on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) increased in April to OMR 119 million from OMR 84.4 million in March, recording an increase of 41 percent. Trading value benefited from increased trading in bank stocks and a number of companies reporting better financial results during the quarter. The National Bank of Oman (NBO) accounted for 23.3 percent of the total transaction value after recording transactions worth OMR 27.73 million. Sohar International Bank recorded transactions amounting to OMR 12.12 million, Bank Muscat recorded transactions amounting to OMR 11.72 million. Omantel saw trade value amounting to OMR 9.48 million while OQ Gas Networks (OHQN) saw transactions amounting to OMR 6.59 million. The financial results announced by public joint stock companies in the first quarter had a positive impact on stock prices, with the stock market seeing an increase in the prices of 46 stocks, compared to 32 stocks whose prices fell and 17 stocks which remained unchanged to their previous levels. These increases pushed the main indices and sector indices higher, with the exception of the services sector index which lost 14 points and closed at 1,833 points. The financial sector index recorded the best increase, with an increase of 404 points, the industrial sector index increased by 198 points, the sharia index increased by 13 points, and the main stock index increased to 4,784 points, recording an increase of 148 points. In April, the market capitalization of securities listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange recorded gains from OMR 390 million to OMR 24.31 billion. In April, the Muscat Stock Exchange recorded the execution of 22,953 transactions compared to 26,625 transactions in March, recording a decline of 13.7 percent. Shares of Al Hassan Engineering recorded the highest increase, rising 92 percent from 13 baisas to 25 baisas, shares of Voltamp Energy rose 48 percent and closed at 262 baisas, shares of Muscat Thread Factories rose 42 percent and closed at 94 baisas, and shares of Al Madina Investment Holding. rose 33 percent and closed at 68 baisas. Shares of National Aluminum Products rose to 50 baisas, registering an increase of 31 percent. Shares of Dhofar Electricity Generation led the losing stocks, down 24 percent and closing at 80 baisas, shares of Oman United Insurance fell 12.7 percent to close at 240 baisas and shares of Gulf Hotels (Oman) Company fell 10.8 percent and closed at OMR3. .80. In April, the Muscat Stock Exchange officially announced the transformation of Al Batinah Hotels Company from a public joint stock company to a closed joint stock company, effective April 4, 2024. The decision issued by the Muscat Stock Exchange indicated the transfer of the quotation. of Al Batinah Hotels Company from the follow-on market to the third market, where closed companies are listed based on the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of the company dated June 13, 2023 approving the transformation of the legal form of the company d 'an Omani public limited company to a closed Omani limited company with capital of 2.74 million OMR. The month of April was also marked by the listing of Issue No. 70 of Government Development Bonds (GDB) on the bond and sukuk market. The amount of the issue was 125 million OMR divided into 1,250,000 bonds. The face value of each bond is OMR 100, bringing the market value of the bond and sukuk market at the end of April to OMR 4.37 billion, an increase of OMR 157.5 million from its end level. March 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofoman.com/article/145405-muscat-stock-exchange-trading-value-rises-to-omr119mn-in-april The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos