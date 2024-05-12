Listing on the Ethiopian Stock Exchange is not considered for Safaricom, for the moment

Conflict and restrictions block operations in Amhara and Oromia regions

Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia Plc executives say they have no plans to raise capital from the upcoming Ethiopian stock exchange in the near future. The company will instead rely on equity and credit to raise the capital the operator needs to expand its network coverage in Ethiopia.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Kenya-based Safaricom Plc, responding to The journalists Quest in a virtual press conference on Thursday said the Kenyan company wanted to test the waters before listing on Ethiopia's premier stock exchange.

At this stage, we are not relying on any equity listing to finance the Ethiopian business. But over time, we will see how to engage local investors and local players in Ethiopia, either through corporate bonds or through equities, as the Ethiopian stock market matures, said the CEO.

Twenty-five percent of Safaricom's shares are listed on the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE).

– Advertisement –

At the same time, the Ethiopian government announced its decision to list 10 percent of Ethio Telecom's capital on the upcoming Ethiopian Stock Exchange (ESX).

We know that the Ethiopian government is creating a framework for companies to issue shares as well as bonds. We will see at what stage we will benefit from the next scholarship in Ethiopia. But at this stage, we mainly depend on capital from major shareholders as well as some loans, he added.

Although the CEO announced his intention to create a truly Ethiopian company, experts who spoke with him The journalist claim that Safaricom Ethiopia does not yet have management sovereignty and operates fully according to the instructions set by management at the Nairobi head office.

Safaricom management released a report on the performance of its operations in Ethiopia on May 9, 2024. It reveals that shareholders have so far injected $1.6 billion in equity financing, in addition to $100 million in credit from the IFC and an additional $134 million. in financing in national currency.

The company had initially planned to spend up to $2 billion in the first five years on capital expenditures (capex), but has since revised that figure and capped it at $1.3 billion. Just over $850 million has already been invested, according to the report.

It reveals that Safaricom managed revenues of almost 2.53 billion birr (5.76 billion Kenyan shillings) in its first full year of operations since its launch. Mobile data revenues from Safaricom Ethiopia's 4.4 million users account for almost three-quarters of the total, according to the report, which covers the Kenyan fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Safaricom's average revenue per user (ARPU) is 71% lower in Ethiopia than in Kenya, Tanzania, DRC and Mozambique. However, the report states that data usage in Ethiopia is 67% higher than other markets.

Safaricom hopes to break even on its investments in Ethiopia by the end of the 2026 financial year.

Its recently introduced M-PESA mobile money network has attracted more than four and a half million customers and nearly 26,000 agents in the new Ethiopian market, according to the report.

The operator has 4.4 million customers and 2.8 million data users. Its mobile money service has so far handled 4.5 million registered customers and recorded over 31 million financial transactions.

Ethio telecoms Telebirr has 44 million subscribers and 775 million transactions over the last three years.

Safaricom operates just over 2,800 telecommunications towers in Ethiopia, almost half of which are leased and shared with state-owned Ethio Telecom, and currently covers 38% of the population.

Wim Vanhelleputte, recently appointed CEO, had already revealed to The journalist plans to add 1,000 towers to the network. He estimates that the company will need at least 7,000 towers to cover the entire Ethiopian population in the next three years.

The report said Safaricoms plans to achieve 55% coverage by June 2025, in line with the terms of its telecommunications operator license.

However, conflicts and restrictions in parts of Ethiopia cast a shadow over the company's ambitions, according to the CEO.

Our operations in conflict zones [in Ethiopia] remain subject to restrictions, Vanhelleputte said during a press briefing earlier this week. For example, we have 500 towers in the Amhara region, where data is restricted due to the state of emergency.

This figure represents almost a fifth of the telecommunications towers the company operates in Ethiopia.

It is a known fact that the state of emergency declared since August in the Amhara region affects us. As far as our business operations are concerned, these are of course setbacks. We must work within the limits, under the restrictions of the state of emergency. It affects our operations, for sure. We hope that the state of emergency will be lifted in the coming weeks or months. We will then be able to fully resume our business activity, just like the rest of the country, said Vanhelleputte, who replaced founding CEO Anwar Soussa last year.

The report released this week said transport restrictions in the Oromia region also posed some challenges. He notes a stable security situation in Tigray.

Vanhelleputte said security concerns, limited access to smartphones and regulatory gaps continue to pose obstacles to Safaricom's ambitions as Ethiopia's first private telecommunications operator.

Forex liquidity issues and high inflation in Ethiopia are also mentioned as obstacles in Safaricom's annual report.

However, the operator aims to have up to 10 million registered mobile customers and 4 million M-PESA users by the end of 2025.