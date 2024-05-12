This stock market rally is not what it seems

To anyone listening to Wall Street analysts, it may seem like all of the market volatility in recent months has to do with small changes in the economy and the Federal Reserve's potential response.

But the shares may have become too expensive.

May has been a great month so far for the S&P 500, up 3.7%. Compare that to April's dismal indexes, where they lost 4.2% in value.

Why did the market react like this? The popular narrative seems to be, in the post-2008 period, that bad news is good news again. That is, a soft economy is better for stocks because central banks respond by lowering interest rates.

This week's rally appears to have been boosted by some poor US jobs reports, which have revived hopes of a rate cut this summer. Futures markets now price in a 13% chance that the Fed will hold firm by the end of the year, compared to 27% at the end of April, according to the CME group.

But the idea that investors are enthusiastically betting on a weak economy doesn't hold up to closer scrutiny.

On the one hand, it's not weak at all. The U.S. labor market remains extremely strong, and prime-age employment rates increased slightly in April. In the euro zone, March retail sales figures this week showed their first increase since September 2022, and purchasing managers' surveys highlighted the fastest economic expansion in almost a year. On Friday, the United Kingdom was officially out of recession and experiencing its fastest growth in two years. In China, the last quarter turned out to be better than expected.

All of this points to a “Goldilocks” phase for the global economy, even with inflation stuck above 2%. The experience of the last two years shows that high borrowing costs do not always affect economic growth.

The opposite of bad news is good news. “To explain the recent rally, investors have bet on companies that benefit disproportionately from a strong economy.

It's true that a more dovish Fed has driven down Treasury yields and boosted utility stocks, which behave much like bonds because they pay regular income.

But let's take the consumer discretionary sector, which includes clothing retailers, restaurants and automakers. Shares of these companies performed poorly in April, amid concerns that the economy was overheating, and performed much better following weak employment figures. By the end of the week, the anticipation of reduced consumer spending should have tipped the scales even more clearly in favor of less cyclical staples, such as food brands and household essentials.

A more striking example is the KBW Bank Index which outperformed the S&P 500 this month, even though banks would lose out due to slower growth and lower interest rates.

So what is the explanation for the massive sell-off in April and the rebound in early May? Valuations may be an underestimated factor.

In late March, the S&P 500 index performed so well that it began trading above the high level of 21 times expected earnings. Some sectors, like consumer discretionary, look particularly frothy. In April, sectors with the highest earnings multiples historically experienced the worst declines, a telling sign that valuations were at the heart of the sell-off.

By early May, the S&P 500 was once again trading at 20 times earnings, and stocks had some room to rise.

Further reinforcing the impression of a tug-of-war between stock prices and valuations, companies were rewarded less than usual by investors for beating Wall Street earnings expectations, and punished more than average when They did not achieve them, according to FactSet.

This is not to say that the macroeconomic context is unimportant. The bumpy readings of the consumer price index had raised in the minds of investors the possibility, however remote, of a second surge of inflation in the style of the 1970s. This concern was probably calmed by the recent weakness in employment figures. April's CPI data, due out next week, will be another test.

Still, if the stock market hits a wall in the coming months, it seems more likely to be due to itself rather than the economy.

