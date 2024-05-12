Lincoln Students Do Well in JA Stock Market Challenge

What happens to the stock price when a CEO is fired? How does the announcement of a new product impact the market price of a company? Is it useful to have a team involved in developing an investment strategy?
Hundreds of Nebraska high school students learned these and many other valuable lessons as they prepared for and participated in the Junior Achievement of Lincoln Stock Market Challenge in April.
The stock market is important for students to understand how the investing world works, said Logan Ryan, a business teacher and coach at Lincoln Lutheran High School. It is essential to identify factors that could impact long-term investments, especially considering how many people have money tied up in the stock market.
Lincoln Lutheran had 16 students participating in the event, which took place at Pinnacle Bank Arena. One of the teams from four schools finished first by doubling their hypothetical initial investment of $1 million.
I can't believe how much this event has grown in the nine years we've had it,” noted Toni Rupe, president of JA Lincoln. We started with just 18 schools and around 200 students in 2015. This year we had 27 schools and over 500 students in person and another 100 online.
The JA Lincoln Stock Market Challenge began when the organization hired the creator of a software system to help students learn. This year, the event featured a computer simulation produced by JA International. Student teams buy and sell imaginary stocks over a one-hour period and are informed of news that may impact the market throughout that period. The 60-minute event simulates 60 trading days.
I think our students gained experience in the stock market, said Jereme Jones, a business teacher at Hampton High School in Hamilton County, just east of Aurora. Above all, I think it helped the two young women who made the trip to Lincoln gain confidence in themselves. I think it's important to give students an introduction to the stock market because most of them will likely see their retirement tied to the market.
Hampton's team finished second in the overall challenge.
JA Lincolns Stock Market Challenge was presented by the Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) of Nebraska and is one of the largest events of its kind in the country. The list of sponsoring organizations and businesses includes some of Nebraska's leaders such as Union Bank & Trust, DA Davidson, Tasty Good Toffee, Nelnet, Lincoln Federal Savings Bank and Q2.
Students from as far away as Kearney participated in person, and a number of schools scattered across eastern Nebraska connected to the event online.
Our mission is to empower young people to take ownership of their economic success by leveraging Lincoln's incredible community and business volunteers to facilitate lessons in financial literacy, career success and entrepreneurship, Rupe said. We serve students in grades K-12 in all Lincoln public and private schools.
More than 30 volunteers helped organize the event, including many staff from companies such as Fiserv and Midlands Financial. Eric Cruise of KPMG rang the opening bell and served as emcee of the event.
We sent 20 students from our different business-related classes, said Josh Hinrichs, FBLA advisor and business teacher at Lincoln Southwest High School. The stock market has become much easier for people to access. I even know high school students who invest on their own using their phone. Too many people don't fully understand how it works, so it's important for students to become familiar with the actions.
The South West team came in third out of nearly 130 participating teams.
We are excited that our top three teams will be able to compete in the JA USA Stock Market Challenge online on May 16, said Tyson Jenkins, JA Lincoln vice president of programs and development. Our top two teams from Lincoln Lutheran and Hampton also received scholarships to the UNL College of Business. The winning team from the JA USA event will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the JA Student Leadership Summit in Washington in June. I think our students have a real opportunity to win.
JA Lincoln is one of the largest Junior Achievement operations in the country and has recently expanded to serve nearly every school in Nebraska except those in the Omaha metro area. The organization offers classes taught by volunteers in person or virtually in classrooms across the state.