3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in a Stock Market Liquidation

At any given time, there is likely a hot news story in the investing world. Currently, the hot news is undoubtedly that of artificial intelligence (AI). Companies of all types are working to present themselves as being involved in AI, whether it is core to their business or not. That being said, given that computers, automation, and technology typically drive much of modern society, it is conceivable that AI will eventually impact all or most industries either way.

This market-wide focus on AI has also driven up prices for companies that stand to gain the most from the rush to bring more sophisticated versions of AI to market. The fear of missing out has propelled some large companies into the valuation stratosphere. Here are three stocks investors should watch for when the stock market sells off and becomes more reasonably priced.

1.Nvidia

If there is a company that launched the artificial intelligence stock market boom is Nvidia(NASDAQ:NVDA). It was Nvidia's series of stunning quarterly results that made investors take notice of the opportunity to invest in all things AI. Nvidia designs chips that have proven to be very effective in helping with the development of AI and as a result, demand for these chips has been robust.

Nvidia's overall revenue has seen explosive growth, but this has been primarily driven by its data center segment, where demand for chips used in AI is reported. Not only has this segment's revenue increased in each of the last five quarters, but the year-over-year (YOY) growth rate has accelerated.

Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Data Center Revenue $3.6 billion $4.3 billion $10.3 billion $14.5 billion $18.4 billion Annual growth 11% 14% 171% 279% 409%

Nvidia stock is currently trading at 76 times the winnings, which is by no means cheap. However, given the increasing growth rate of data center revenue and continued demand for chips to power AI, investors might be surprised that the valuation has declined over the past year. Nonetheless, at some point, demand will slow and there will likely be more attractive valuations to accumulate shares of this great company.

2. Arista Networks

Nvidia's impressive revenue growth is driven by sales of chips used in data centers. These data centers are also a results engine for Arista Networks(NYSE:ANET)which sells the switches and routers needed to run large data centers for the world's largest technology companies.

Arista's growth story has been less about revenue growth and more about financial results. In fact, revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters, making the rest of the results even more impressive. In the recently reported first quarter of 2024, Arista reported earnings per share of $1.99, an increase of 44% from the first quarter of 2023. Arista also generated $520 million in free movement of capitalcompared to $369 million the previous year.

Arista currently trades at 42 times earnings, which is cheaper than Nvidia but still quite expensive. Looking at the last five years, Arista's average price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is 34, and the average multiple of S&P500 At 25 years. Arista is certainly a quality company worth trading at a premium, but there will likely be better buying opportunities in the future.

3. Broadcom

Broadcom(NASDAQ:AVGO) It may not be a household name, but it has a long and notable history in the world of technological advancement. With its products in data centers, broadband modems, computers, and cell phones, there's a good chance that most investors have used one of their products without even knowing it.

Broadcom reports results in two segments: infrastructure software and semiconductor solutions. Historically, the semiconductor solutions segment has comprised 78% of Broadcom's revenue. However, the recent acquisition of cloud software company VMware has changed the revenue distribution, and infrastructure software now accounts for 38% of revenue.

The VMware acquisition resulted in much higher year-over-year revenue growth than is typical for Broadcom. Revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024 was 34%, compared to the single-digit revenue growth seen in previous quarters. For the full year, the company expects revenue growth of $50 billion, an increase of 40% from 2023.

Broadcom trades at a P/E multiple of 48, which is a significant increase from a year ago, when it traded at just under 20 times earnings. Broadcom's acquisition of VMware is still in its early stages, so investors should monitor the progress of the two businesses' integration over time. A market selloff could provide an opportunity to buy stocks at a better valuation than today.

