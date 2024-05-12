3 Gorgeous S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Down 30% (or More) to Buy and Hold Forever

These three reliable dividend payers are posting historically high yields thanks to sharp price declines.

To be honest, it doesn't take much to deliver a return higher than the 1.3% that investors collect in the market today. S&P500 hint. And yet, investors looking for falling stocks with high yields will still like this Real estate income (O 0.70%), Franklin Resources (BEN -1.66%)And Hormel Foods (HRL 0.68%) have to offer. But the story behind each stock goes far beyond just an attractive dividend yield.

1. Realty Income is the net lease giant

Realty Income has an investment-grade balance sheet and has increased its dividend every year for 29 consecutive years. It has the largest market capitalization and largest real estate portfolio (over 15,400 assets) among net lease real estate investment trusts (REITs). Net leases require the tenant to pay most property expenses.

And the dividend yield is near its highest level in 10 years, at 5.5%. So why is the stock price down around 30% from its 2020 highs?

The answer: Interest rates have been rising, putting pressure on the profits REITs can generate. This makes sense, given that the sector relies heavily on debt to finance its asset purchases.

But housing markets have historically adapted to rate changes, and the same is likely to happen this time around as well. Meanwhile, Realty Income has a portfolio that spans the U.S. and Europe, offering multiple growth levers.

And its size has historically provided it with privileged access to capital, regardless of market conditions. In other words, it's the kind of stock that a conservative dividend investor could happily buy and hold for decades.

2. Franklin Resources fluctuates with the market

Franklin Resources ended the first quarter of 2024 with approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management. As an asset manager, he gets paid a percentage for overseeing all that money.

Although investors are constantly putting money in and out of the market, asset management companies generally have a pretty solid customer base. The biggest impact usually comes from the ups and downs of the stock market.

For example, in the first quarter, assets under management increased by approximately 16% compared to end-2023 levels. The main driving factor was rising stock prices. You should understand that Franklin Resources' financials will fluctuate with the market.

That said, the company has increased its dividend every year for 44 consecutive years. And as mutual funds face increased capital outflows, Franklin Resources is expanding its presence in other areas to offset that impact.

This includes, in particular, exchange-traded funds and so-called alternative investments. Concerns over the mutual fund split, however, have left investors bitter about the company's shares, sending them down about 35% since the end of 2021. That pushed the dividend yield up to nearly 5.3 %.

But if you can handle some earnings volatility, this asset manager has proven to know how to reward investors and grow its business over time.

3. Hormel is starting to gain traction

Hormel Foods stands out on this list because it is a dividend king, with 58 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. A share price decline of around 35% from recent 2022 highs pushed the yield to 3.2%.

That's not necessarily high in absolute terms, but it's close to the highest levels in the company's history. Wall Street put these reliable dividend-paying consumer staples stocks on sale.

There are real problems here, including inflation, bird flu, a slow rebound in China, and the acquisition of Planters just as the nut segment of the snacking industry was starting to slow down.

Taken together, these problems are ugly, but each of them is surmountable if you look at them individually. Given Hormel's long history of success, it seems reasonable to give management the benefit of the doubt.

At the same time, the company's first-quarter financial results were quite strong across the board, suggesting that Hormel is starting to regain its footing. Buying the stock now could lock in historically attractive returns from an iconic and generally conservatively managed consumer staples company for years to come.

Act while the opportunity lasts

Investors probably aren't in a rush to buy Realty Income, Franklin Resources, or Hormel. But don't let this lull you. Take some time to explore these reliable dividend stocks and choose the ones (perhaps all) that best fit your portfolio. Ultimately, given their attractive returns, it would be better to be right and lock in returns rather than trying to time the perfect entry point.