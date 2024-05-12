US regulators call for new fund to prevent mortgage servicing companies from going bankrupt





By Aarthi Swaminathan “Vulnerabilities of nonbank mortgage companies can magnify shocks to the mortgage market and undermine financial stability,” Treasury Secretary Yellen said. US regulators are calling on Congress to introduce a new industry-backed fund to support mortgage servicers as they face a demand drought due to high mortgage rates. Multi-agency?? The Financial Stability Oversight Board, chaired by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, released a new report Friday that highlights risks associated with nonbank mortgage servicers making strong market share gains. The FSOC was created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis by the Dodd-Frank Act, to identify and monitor risks to the U.S. economy. Nonbank mortgage lenders originated about two-thirds of U.S. mortgage loans in 2022, the report said, and held servicing rights to 54% of mortgage balances. These companies have increased their market share since a low point in 2008, when they originated just 39% of mortgage loans and held servicing rights to just 4% of mortgage balances, the report notes. These outstanding mortgages are guaranteed by government enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as the government agency Ginnie Mae. The fact that these mortgage servicers have made significant market share gains means they face “unique risks” because “their specialized business model means they are particularly sensitive to macroeconomic fluctuations in the property market , such as changes in real estate prices. , interest rates and delinquency rates,” Yellen said in a speech. Housing prices have reached a record high, according to the latest reading of the Case-Shiller index. As of early May, mortgage applications were down 14% from last year as the 30-year mortgage rate remained above 7%, straining homebuyers' finances. Unlike banks and other financial institutions that can rely on consumer deposits, non-bank mortgage companies rely on the value of mortgage servicing rights, “which can lose value in a downturn in the housing market.” , Yellen said. And when these mortgage servicers fail, the process of transferring servicing is an arduous process. Ultimately, “vulnerabilities of non-bank mortgage companies can magnify shocks to the mortgage market and undermine financial stability,” Yellen added. To this end, the FSOC made several recommendations to address these risks, including the creation of a new fund. The council specifically recommended that Congress consider legislation that would give Ginnie Mae the authority to expand the pass-through assistance program — which, during the coronavirus pandemic, has helped lenders facing a temporary liquidity shortfall – to a “more effective” program. a safety net for mortgage servicers participating in the program during periods of severe market stress. Additionally, the FSOC encouraged Congress to create a new fund that would be financed by the non-bank mortgage servicing industry to provide more liquidity to servicers who are bankrupt or have reached the point of bankruptcy, so that servicing will not be disturbed. The fund should be designed to help managers transition operations in the event of bankruptcy, the board said, and also ensure that loss mitigation efforts are in place for borrowers who miss payments and that investors are still paid “until service obligations can be appropriately transferred.” the fashion is ordered or the company has been recapitalized by investors or sold. The legislation “should also define the scope and objectives of the fund, which include avoiding taxpayer-funded bailouts,” the report adds. -Aarthi Swaminathan This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05-11-24 0842ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

