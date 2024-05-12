Inflation data, Q4 earnings and global trends will boost stock markets this week: analysts





Stock markets will be boosted by data on domestic inflation, ongoing quarterly corporate profits and global trends this week, analysts said. Information flows around the general elections would also be followed by investors, market experts said. Besides, investors would also take cues from the trading activity of foreign investors, the movement of global benchmark Brent crude oil and the rupee-dollar trend. Also read: Why it is rewarding to persist with liquid and monetary funds “Investors will be bombarded with economic data on both the domestic and global fronts. At the domestic level, watch the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). Globally, l The focus will be on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures. “Additionally, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech will be a key event to watch. China's industrial production data and Japan's GDP figures round out the week's important releases,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd. Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said the current trend in domestic markets is likely to continue in the near term due to election-related uncertainties. “In the data-heavy week ahead, investor attention will be focused on India and US CPI data releases, Europe and Japan GDP releases , as well as on the speech of the president of the FED. Besides, the next set of Q4 results will also attract market sentiment. ,” he added. Read also: Warren Buffett and the law of increasing marginal utility DLF, Zomato, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra & Mahindra are among the major companies expected to announce their results during the week. “The market outlook will be guided by key global and domestic economic data, India WPI inflation data, US PPI data, core CPI data, initial jobless claims, Japan's GDP data, India's fourth-quarter corporate results and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech,” Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice president of Master Capital Services Ltd, said. “Overall, we expect the market to consolidate in a broader range and take cues from Q4 results, global factors and news flow around the general elections,” said Siddhartha Khemka , Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Last week, the benchmark BSE index fell 1,213.68 points or 1.64 percent, and the Nifty fell 420.65 points or 1.87 percent. Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd, said: “Despite the negative local sentiment, the strength seen in global markets, particularly in the US, has helped curb the pace of decline. It is essential that investors monitor global markets closely. market performance and local factors for market signals. SHARE Copy link

