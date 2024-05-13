Are crypto and stock markets still unrelated? By U.Today





BTC as a source of diversification is known for its extreme volatility, with large, roller coaster-like price swings plunging over 64% in 2022 and then rising 160% in 2023. This volatility can be a challenge for crypto traders. In contrast, the S&P 500 offers more stable performance, with average annual returns of 9 to 10% and serving as a benchmark for the U.S. economy. Despite lower returns than Bitcoin, the consistency and reliability of the S&P 500 make it a preferred choice for risk-averse investors seeking predictable investment results. According to Glassnode, allocations to cryptocurrencies can diversify risks and improve returns from traditional portfolios. For example, adding small allocations to the Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Core Index (COINCORE), a market cap-weighted crypto index primarily composed of Bitcoin (70.9%) and Ether (21.9%) , to a 60/40 portfolio (60% MSCI ACWI and 40% US Agg) increased absolute and risk-adjusted returns over a five-year period ending March 31, 2024. Strong performance in the first quarter Bitcoin (BTC) had an impressive first quarter in 2024, returning 69% and outperforming most traditional asset classes, according to the joint report from Coinbase and Glassnode. Despite the launch of BTC ETFs, which many believed would result in a stronger correlation with traditional financial assets, BTC has shown minimal correlation with major asset classes, using data from a recent institutional report from Glassnode and Coinbase. This suggests its potential as a valuable component for diversification within a portfolio. Bitcoin is negatively correlated with the DXY Index and gold, while its correlation with the S&P 500 was low at 0.11. This suggests that Bitcoin price movements are largely independent of traditional markets.

However, as the second quarter begins, BTC is down 15% from its highs, coinciding with a rise in the DXY index above 106, further highlighting the negative correlation between the two. The second quarter report also noted a decrease in Bitcoin volatility since January 2020, with peaks becoming less pronounced. Although volatility currently sits just below 60%, the report emphasizes a long-term downward trajectory despite occasional spikes above the trendline, primarily in 2020 and 2021. As Bitcoin continues to become a major asset class, its volatility is expected to continue to decrease over time. Why the stock market is important According to Tastylive's research, there is generally little correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500, except during large Bitcoin price movements (+5% or more upward, or less than -5% downward). When the change in the price of Bitcoin exceeds 5%: Average variation of the S&P 500: 0.42%.

Median change in the S&P 500: 0.19%.

Standard deviation: 1.53%. Average evolution of the S&P 500: -0.67%.

Median change in the S&P 500: -0.34%.

Standard deviation: 2.31%. Average variation of the S&P 500: 0.09%.

Median change in the S&P 500: 0.11%.

Standard deviation: 1.11%. This created a favorable environment for risk-on trading, leading to bullish rallies for Bitcoin and the S&P 500 Index despite the bearish sentiment following the 2022 correction. As Bitcoin's correlation with traditional stock markets like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq increases while its correlation with gold decreases, this suggests that Bitcoin is behaving more like a risk asset rather than a safe haven. When investors are feeling adventurous, they often turn to stocks and digital coins for higher profit potential.

The growing involvement of institutional and retail investors in the stock and cryptocurrency markets could lead to simultaneous buying and selling decisions, thereby aligning the price movements of these assets. This article was originally published on U.Today

