Stock market indices say little about economic growth

The stock markets are an enigma that is hard to escape. At times, it seems that the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty have become synonymous with everything that happens in the country, including events that transcend the economy. High Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) values ​​are generally interpreted as a sign of dynamism in the economy, leading to gains for stock indexes.

Surprise news on election results or tighter capital standards for loans enforced by the banking regulator can create upheaval as stock prices react. These are micro-responses that the media talks about constantly on a daily basis. But the big picture often painted concerns the state of the economy. It is often assumed that a rise in a stock market index is a sign of broad confidence in the economy and acts as an indicator of its performance. How true is this?

A stock index represents the stocks of a specific set of companies. The Niftys formula includes 50 such companies. Therefore, when the Nifty rises by 5%, for example, this means that the cumulative market value of the shares of these 50 companies has increased by 5%. However, using this metric to represent the entire economy goes against the logic of representation.

The economy is much bigger than these 50 companies (30 in case of Sensex). Even indexes that include the 100 or 500 largest companies in the country cannot represent all of the trade in the entire economy. Even though the market value of these companies is very large and any major news that impacts the economy also tends to affect these indices, at least for a few trading sessions, they are by no means a representative sample .

Those who swear by markets are generally guided by Adam Smith's version. Many cite the efficient markets hypothesis which states that publicly traded stock prices take into account all possible information about real-time economic conditions and prospects and that stock price trends can therefore tell us how the economy is doing. economy in the medium term. There may be short-term variations due to the effects of announcements or news, but, ultimately, a balance will reflect the state of an economy. Or so the argument goes.

Let's map India's GDP growth rate against significant revenue figures. For a practical comparison, apart from the Nifty, let's also look at the net profit growth of Nifty companies. After all, stock prices are supposed to reflect the financial condition of these companies, measured by their profits.

If we map the changes on three major variables, GDP growth, the Nifty and the net profits of the companies that make up this index, the picture that emerges is mixed. Take the first two. In 2015-16, when the economy was doing very well, the Nifty fell by almost 9%. In 2020-21, the pandemic caused a contraction in GDP, but the Nifty recorded its biggest increase in a decade.

In 2022-23, a GDP growth rate of 7% was accompanied by a slight decline in the Nifty. The correlation coefficient between these two variables was -0.56. It is therefore difficult to argue convincingly that stock market movements reflect the overall growth of our economy. In fact, a negative correlation means that high growth in one variable tends to be accompanied by low growth in the other.

However, a close link appears between these last two variables; that is, when the movements of Nifty are compared to the earnings growth of its component companies (as represented by net profits). This is only to be expected, as there is a direct link between a company's market valuation and its earnings performance. Here the correlation coefficient is high at 0.79.

Another indicator we can use is the elasticity of Nifty changes to changes in earnings. This shows responsiveness. Excluding the year 2016-17, which was an exception in terms of corporate profits, affected by the slowdown in demonetization, this elasticity reached 2.31. This means that the stock index tends to increase to a greater extent than net profits.

This analysis argues for moderation in how we interpret stock index movements. They certainly reflect the health of listed companies, particularly their constituents, which is logical. There is no doubt about the profit orientation of stock markets. But it is not wise to extend the explanatory power of index movements to the growth prospects of an economy.

If we spot an occasional lock step, it would be more of a coincidence than any causal relationship. Therefore, although the indices may rise in response to trickle-down good news on some aspects of business activity in the country, we can expect them to return to their average levels soon. This phenomenon is visible whenever there is news on monsoon prospects, with the Nifty going one way or the other and businesses linked to the agriculture sector being affected more than others.

It would be tempting to conclude that analysts tend to exaggerate the role of movements in stock market indices when they project the evolution of an economy. On a lighter note, one could even say that excessive emphasis on stock market indices by the media does us a favor, because it forces us to place the movements of the indices in the broader context of the country's economy.

