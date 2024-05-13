Stock Market Today: Canara Bank, PNB and ZEE among eight stocks placed on F&O ban list on May 13

List of F&O prohibitions: Eight stocks were banned from trading on Monday, May 13, 2024 in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, these shares will be available for trading in the spot market.

List of F&O bans today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, PNB, SAIL and ZEEL are the eight stocks on the bourse's May 13 F&O ban list.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said.

It is informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions will result in appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

On May 10, stock indices Sensex and Nifty found firmer ground, propelled by a rally in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, ITC and Bharti Airtel amid favorable overseas trends.

Recovering from the sharp decline in the previous trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 260.30 points or 0.36 percent to settle at 72,664.47. During the session, it rose 542.37 points, or 0.74 percent, to 72,946.54.

The NSE Nifty rose 97.70 points or 0.44 percent to 22,055.20.

On a weekly basis, the benchmark BSE index fell 1,213.68 points or 1.64 percent, and the Nifty declined 420.65 points or 1.87 percent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index climbed 0.81 per cent and the small cap index rose 0.80 per cent.

Among the indices, utilities increased by 1.61 percent, electricity by 1.53 percent, oil and gas (1.38 percent), raw materials (1.32 percent), telecommunications (1.30 percent) and automobiles (1.07 percent).

In contrast, IT, banking, real estate and technology lagged behind.

Published: May 13, 2024, 06:29 IST

