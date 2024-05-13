Business
Asian stocks fall after Wall St closes another winning week
HONG KONG (AP) Asian stocks were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street closed out another winning week.
US futures were mixed and oil prices fell.
The release of weak Chinese lending data and news that the US government plans to raise tariffs on a series of Chinese exports weighed on sentiment.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.1% to 38,179.46. The country's economic growth figures for the first quarter are due to be released on Thursday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6% to 19,073.38, helped by buying in technology stocks.
But the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1% to 3,142.61 after Chinese inflation data rose for a third straight month in April, while the Consumer Price Index Production, which measures the cost of manufactured goods, fell for a 19th month, according to the National Bureau of Industry. Statistics reported Saturday.
New loans fell to 730 billion yuan ($100 billion) in April from 3.09 trillion yuan in March and total credit fell partly due to a lower level of government bond issuance . Officials said data shows demand remains weak and the real estate sector is still struggling.
The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that it increase prices on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies imported from China, according to people familiar with the plan. Tariffs on electric vehicles, in particular, could quadruple, from 25% to 100%.
These tariffs, which were reportedly announced on Tuesday, triggered sales at some automakers. Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD fell 0.6% and NIO fell 2%.
South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3% to 2,719.99 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 7,743.20.
Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.7% after major computer maker TSMC said its revenue jumped nearly 60% in April from a year earlier. India's Sensex fell 0.4%.
On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 5,222.68 to complete a third straight winning week after a rather lackluster April. Early gains narrowed after discouraging report on American consumer sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 39,512.84 and the Nasdaq composite edged down 5.40 to 16,340.87.
The S&P 500 is 0.6% off its record high, helped by revived hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this year. A flood of better-than-expected earnings reports from major U.S. companies also helped support the market.
Gen Digital jumped 15.3% after reporting profit for the first three months of 2024 that was better than analysts expected. The cybersecurity company, whose brands include Norton and LifeLock, also authorized a share buyback program of up to $3 billion. It joined a growing list of companies announcing large such programs, which help boost investors' earnings per share.
Novavax nearly doubled and soared 98.7% after announcing a deal with Sanofi that could be worth more than $1.2 billion. The agreement includes a license to co-market Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine globally, with limited exceptions. Novavax also reported a slightly smaller loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected.
They helped offset an 11% decline in Akamai Technologies, which beat profit expectations but fell short of revenue. The cloud computing, security and content delivery company also gave financial guidance for the coming year that fell short of analysts' expectations.
In the bond market, Treasury yields rose following the discouraging preliminary report from the University of Michigan.
This suggests that U.S. consumer confidence is weakening much more than economists expected, and that the drop was large enough to be statistically significant and returns confidence to its lowest level in about six months, according to Joanne Hsu, director of the consumer survey.
Perhaps even more discouraging is that U.S. consumers forecast inflation of 3.5% for the coming year, compared to 3.2% forecast a month earlier. If these expectations rise, there are fears that it could lead to a vicious cycle that would worsen inflation.
It highlights how some companies have recently described their customers' growing pains, especially those with low income.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 7 cents to $78.19 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, was down 10 cents at $82.69 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose slightly to 155.86 Japanese yen from 155.70 yen. The euro costs $1.0774, up from $1.0771.
