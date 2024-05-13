Secrets to Scaling GenAI in Information Services

Secret #2: To manage organizational capabilities and capabilities, carefully prioritize use cases.

Few organizations have the capacity or ability to develop every GenAI product they want to create. According to a recent BCG cross-industry survey of C-suites, 62% of executives who expressed dissatisfaction with their organization's progress on AI and GenAI cited a shortage of talent and skills.

To make the most of the GenAI opportunity, it is therefore important for companies to determine which use cases to focus on. Resource requirements should be determined by three considerations of value, readiness, and complexity. To successfully scale a GenAI product, companies must be able to answer yes to the following questions:

Value potential: Are the benefits of this solution sufficient to drive meaningful usage and adoption?

Organizational preparation: Is our team ready, willing and able to build this solution? Does the team have support from management?

Complexity of the approach: Is the proposed approach something we can achieve and maintain?

Businesses must fight the temptation to prioritize based on just one or two of these dimensions. Focus only on the value potential and a company may take on more than it is prepared for in terms of technical complexity. Focus only on organizational readiness and a company may create products that do not meet strong enough market demand. A company that focuses solely on complexity may conceptualize useful and actionable solutions, but might lack the management support needed to execute them.

The most successful companies use a balanced scorecard across these dimensions to focus their energy and resources in the right places. Once companies have some initial successes, they are typically able to scale the skills and capabilities they have developed within their organization and also create increasingly sophisticated solutions.

For example, a financial information service provider created a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) solution to help answer free-text questions about the company's financial performance. It took the company nine months to create this product, and only half that time to create subsequent solutions leveraging a similar approach.

Secret #3: To optimize system integration, aim for interoperability and adaptability.

It's easy to lose sight of the fact that a GenAI solution requires many components beyond the GenAI model. The front end, data, core business systems, infrastructure and security all need to be developed to perform optimally, today and in the future. Companies should start developing these other components early on, focusing on two main considerations.

Interoperability. To support secure, high-quality data sharing, the components of a particular GenAI solution must be interoperable with the organization's existing technology stack and with its other GenAI products. This helps ensure that different solutions can communicate with each other, enabling consistent workflows.

Adaptability. Given the rapid pace of today's technology cycles, it is essential to ensure that solution components can be updated cost-effectively and at scale. Companies must therefore create components with standardized APIs and services that can be easily replaced with upgrades when available. A standard solution reference architecture can then be used to guide compliance with enterprise architecture principles and standards.

Often, companies will need to make substantial changes to a solution. For example, when using a standard model, it may be necessary to remodel or upgrade to a newer version of a base model when it becomes available. This is what many Chat GPT-3.5 users did when GPT-4 was released. In other cases, companies may need to completely rebuild their solution, for example when new technologies or techniques emerge or a strategic change requires a different approach (e.g. moving from a RAG solution to a refined model ). While these changes go beyond what we typically think of as application maintenance, companies should view them as part of the ongoing maintenance cycle for GenAI products.

Secret #4: To ensure strong data preparation and management, master these new techniques and mitigate new risks.

To create GenAI products that meaningfully leverage an enterprise's data assets, organizations must be data ready. All data, whether structured or unstructured, must be clean, machine-readable and protected from exposure risks. This involves deploying preparation and management techniques specific to GenAI solutions.

Our survey of information service providers demonstrated that data readiness increases with scaling experience: two-thirds of respondents with experience scaling GenAI products report a high data preparation. In contrast, only a third of participants who lack experience scaling said they were ready to use data. (See Exhibit 3.)