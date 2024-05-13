Business
Secrets to Scaling GenAI in Information Services
Secret #2: To manage organizational capabilities and capabilities, carefully prioritize use cases.
Few organizations have the capacity or ability to develop every GenAI product they want to create. According to a recent BCG cross-industry survey of C-suites, 62% of executives who expressed dissatisfaction with their organization's progress on AI and GenAI cited a shortage of talent and skills.
To make the most of the GenAI opportunity, it is therefore important for companies to determine which use cases to focus on. Resource requirements should be determined by three considerations of value, readiness, and complexity. To successfully scale a GenAI product, companies must be able to answer yes to the following questions:
- Value potential: Are the benefits of this solution sufficient to drive meaningful usage and adoption?
- Organizational preparation: Is our team ready, willing and able to build this solution? Does the team have support from management?
- Complexity of the approach: Is the proposed approach something we can achieve and maintain?
Businesses must fight the temptation to prioritize based on just one or two of these dimensions. Focus only on the value potential and a company may take on more than it is prepared for in terms of technical complexity. Focus only on organizational readiness and a company may create products that do not meet strong enough market demand. A company that focuses solely on complexity may conceptualize useful and actionable solutions, but might lack the management support needed to execute them.
The most successful companies use a balanced scorecard across these dimensions to focus their energy and resources in the right places. Once companies have some initial successes, they are typically able to scale the skills and capabilities they have developed within their organization and also create increasingly sophisticated solutions.
For example, a financial information service provider created a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) solution to help answer free-text questions about the company's financial performance. It took the company nine months to create this product, and only half that time to create subsequent solutions leveraging a similar approach.
Secret #3: To optimize system integration, aim for interoperability and adaptability.
It's easy to lose sight of the fact that a GenAI solution requires many components beyond the GenAI model. The front end, data, core business systems, infrastructure and security all need to be developed to perform optimally, today and in the future. Companies should start developing these other components early on, focusing on two main considerations.
Interoperability. To support secure, high-quality data sharing, the components of a particular GenAI solution must be interoperable with the organization's existing technology stack and with its other GenAI products. This helps ensure that different solutions can communicate with each other, enabling consistent workflows.
Adaptability. Given the rapid pace of today's technology cycles, it is essential to ensure that solution components can be updated cost-effectively and at scale. Companies must therefore create components with standardized APIs and services that can be easily replaced with upgrades when available. A standard solution reference architecture can then be used to guide compliance with enterprise architecture principles and standards.
Often, companies will need to make substantial changes to a solution. For example, when using a standard model, it may be necessary to remodel or upgrade to a newer version of a base model when it becomes available. This is what many Chat GPT-3.5 users did when GPT-4 was released. In other cases, companies may need to completely rebuild their solution, for example when new technologies or techniques emerge or a strategic change requires a different approach (e.g. moving from a RAG solution to a refined model ). While these changes go beyond what we typically think of as application maintenance, companies should view them as part of the ongoing maintenance cycle for GenAI products.
Secret #4: To ensure strong data preparation and management, master these new techniques and mitigate new risks.
To create GenAI products that meaningfully leverage an enterprise's data assets, organizations must be data ready. All data, whether structured or unstructured, must be clean, machine-readable and protected from exposure risks. This involves deploying preparation and management techniques specific to GenAI solutions.
Our survey of information service providers demonstrated that data readiness increases with scaling experience: two-thirds of respondents with experience scaling GenAI products report a high data preparation. In contrast, only a third of participants who lack experience scaling said they were ready to use data. (See Exhibit 3.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bcg.com/publications/2024/secrets-to-scaling-genai-in-information-services
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Jr NTR completely crossing over to Bollywood? Source reveals plans to move to Mumbai
- Rodd & Gunn to Open First Manhattan Store in Flatiron District
- Secrets to Scaling GenAI in Information Services
- Unhindered quantum technology takes off to boost UK resilience against adversaries
- Boris Johnson would 'enjoy' Tory role in general election campaign | Politics | News
- (Video) President Joko Widodo attends the wedding of Indonesian singers Rizky Febian and Mahalini
- Meet the actor born to a veteran Bollywood director, who has previously acted with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and is now all set to make a comeback
- Canada conquers the Para Hockey World Championship with a 2-1 victory over arch-rival US | National sports
- Why China, the US and Big Tech are competing to harness quantum computing and AI
- Narendra Modi: PM is yet to find the courage to accept invitation for debate with Rahul Gandhi, says Congress
- The next few years will be the 'most dangerous' in Britain's history, Rishi Sunak says in 'major' speech | political news
- Current Bollywood is a golden period for actors like him