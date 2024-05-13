How to bet on the Chinese stock market rally?

In today's Finshots we talk about the Chinese stock market and its recent rally.

Before we begin, if you like to keep tabs on what's happening in the world of business and finance, click Subscribe if you haven't already. We take the jargon out of articles and deliver accurate financial information straight to your inbox. Just one email every morning. Promise!

If you're already subscribed or reading this on the app, you can just go ahead and read the story.

The story

Before we discuss the rally, let me ask you a simpler question: If you knew for sure that the Chinese stock market was going to explode in value tomorrow, how on earth would you go about investing in it?

Well, the answer to this question is not as obvious as it seems.

The Chinese government tightly regulates the stock market, and foreign investors have historically had very little access to Chinese stock exchanges. For example, Chinese companies mainly issue two types of shares. A shares and H shares. A shares are generally only available to Chinese citizens and are traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange or the Beijing Stock Exchange, all located in mainland China. As a foreigner, it's very difficult to get your hands on these stocks and even when you do, the government controls pretty much everything here.

H shares, on the other hand, are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They are more accessible to foreign investors due to the “One country, two systems” principle established when the British ceded control of Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997. Within this framework, Hong Kong maintains its own legal and financial systems, distinct from those of mainland China. This includes its own currency (the Hong Kong dollar), legal system and a separate stock exchange. So if you really want to participate in Chinese history, you can buy H shares.

However, not all companies issue H-shares. Some large companies like Lenovo and PetroChina (one of the world's largest oil and gas producers) do so to access a wider pool of investors. But there are smaller companies that don't even want to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange. So this is it.

Finally, there are technology companies like Tencent and Alibaba. As we've said before, the Chinese government restricts foreign investment in Chinese stocks, and because these companies are considered particularly sensitive, this control can sometimes be heavy-handed. However, to get around these restrictions, companies like Tencent, for example, create a holding company in the Cayman Islands and sign a contract to share a portion of future profits with this entity. The holding company is then listed on the American stock exchange on the back of this contract by issuing what is called an ADR (American Depositary Receipt). It's like a ticket that represents the shares of a foreign company. However, you do not directly own shares.

This is how Alibaba went public in the United States. And now you can probably see how complicated this can all get. This also explains why most people choose to invest indirectly in Chinese markets through ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) or mutual funds. They rarely buy individual stocks.

And now that that's out of the way, let's talk about gathering.

Well, one could attribute some of that to the simple fact that Chinese stocks have been in freefall lately. And as the old saying goes, when you hit rock bottom, the only way forward is up. Given the low valuation, some investors might be tempted to take a chance on Chinese stocks.

But wait, how come Chinese stocks are doing so badly while the Indian stock market has been rising for the last 3 years?

Well, one reason could be the dictatorial policies of the Chinese government. Just look at the convoluted structure surrounding Alibaba. When you buy Alibaba in the US, you are essentially buying a ticket (ADR), which in turn is backed by a promise from a Cayman Islands holding company. The holding company does not own Alibaba shares. All they have is a contract or economic interest with the real Alibaba in mainland China. And if the Chinese government intervened tomorrow and deemed the contract invalid, then you would be holding worthless paper. It's not exactly the kind of scenario that inspires confidence.

There is also the fact that the Chinese government has a bad habit of attacking its own companies. Shortly after its 2021 U.S. IPO, Didi (the ride-hailing service giant) was investigated by Chinese regulators for cybersecurity and data privacy violations , leading to a ban on new user registration and the removal of its app from Chinese app stores. Again, this isn't the sort of thing investors look forward to.

And finally, we need to talk about COVID-19 and how the Chinese economy has been performing lately. The Zero Covid policy backfired quite spectacularly, as businesses were forced to close their doors for extended periods even as other emerging economies eased their restrictions. The economic slowdown in turn affected consumer confidence, who began to prepare for an uncertain future. Finally, with the bankruptcy of several real estate companies, the Chinese public had to face losses on their investments and widespread unemployment. This also had a visible impact on the stock market.

However, now that we are out of Covid, things are looking a little better. China's economy could be on the path to recovery. For example, China's GDP grew 5.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, higher than market expectations, according to a Morning Star article. The Chinese government is also working to support the stock market. State-owned companies buy Chinese stocks in an attempt to stabilize the market and its functioning. In addition, foreign investors are returning to China in the hope of improved corporate profits.

Granted, the evidence so far has been rather disappointing, but everyone seems hopeful about the future.

And finally, maybe the rally isn't really a rally. Yes, the index representing some 300 Chinese stocks is rising. But that's only up about 7% since the start of this year. These aren't exactly world-leading yields. As they say, even a dead cat bounces back if it falls from a great height. This may simply be a respite for Chinese stocks, which have been falling for most of the past three years.

Till next time

Don't forget to share this story on WhatsAppLinkedIn and X.

Finshots is also on WhatsApp channels. Click on here to follow us and get your daily financial solution in just 3 minutes.

Why You MUST Buy a Term Plan in Your 20s

The biggest mistake you could make in your 20s is not purchasing term insurance early. Here's why:

1) Low premiums, forever

The same 1Cr term insurance cover will cost you much less at age 25 than at age 35. And once these premiums are locked in, they remain the same for the entire duration!

So, if you're planning to establish a solid financial plan, consider purchasing term insurance as soon as possible.

2) You May Not Realize You Still Have Dependents in Your 20s

Maybe your parents are about to retire in the next few years and financing your education hasn't allowed them to grow their investments, making you their sole breadwinner once they have. aged.

And while no amount of money can replace you, it can certainly provide additional financial support in your absence.

3) Tax Saving Advantage

Section 80C of the Income Tax Act helps you reduce your taxable income by the premiums paid. And what’s better than saving taxes from the start of your career?

So maybe it's time for you to buy yourself a term plan. And if you need any help on this, just talk to our IRDAI certified advisors at Ditto.

With Ditto, you have access to:

Spam-free advice guarantee

100% free consultation from the industry's top insurance experts

24/7 support when filing a complaint with our support team

Talk to Ditto advisors now, by clicking on the link here.