NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting around record highs Monday.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1% in afternoon trading and was within 0.5% of its record set at the end of March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 11 points, or less than 0.1%, as of 12:51 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3%.

Stocks have rebounded this month after a rough April, thanks to revived hopes that inflation will slow enough to convince the Federal Reserve to cut its main interest rate later this year. A key test for those hopes will come Wednesday, when the U.S. government delivers the latest monthly update on inflation felt by households across the country.

Other reports this week include updates on inflation seen by wholesalers and sales by U.S. retailers. They could show whether fears about a worst-case scenario for the country, where stubbornly high inflation forms a devastating combination with a stagnant economy, are justified.

Hopes have been growing that the economy can avoid so-called stagflation and reach the target where it cools enough to keep inflation in check while remaining strong enough to avoid a serious recession. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also reassured financial markets when he recently said the U.S. central bank remained closer to cutting rates than raising them, even as inflation remained higher higher than expected so far this year.

The Fed is keeping its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades in hopes of slowing the overall economy and lowering inflation.

Some critics say the Fed may have to delay rate cuts longer than expected, due to continued pressure on inflation. The inflation target that “the Fed is seeking is a pipe dream, according to Barry Bannister, managing director of Stifel.

He says any downward pressure on inflation that an economy usually experiences in a recession has already been released following the U.S. economic slowdown from 2022 to 2023, and he expects the next big move in 500 points for the S&P 500 or down.

At the same time, a series of stronger-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings reports also helped support the market. S&P 500 companies are on track to report 5.4% growth in earnings per share in the first three months of the year compared to a year earlier, according to FactSet. This would be the best growth in almost two years.

Once again, much of the growth came from the large Magnificent Seven companies that accounted for most of the stock returns last year, including Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. But more companies in the index than usual beat analysts' profit forecasts during the first quarter.

Earnings season is almost over and reports are already available for more than 90% of S&P 500 companies. But the week ahead includes Walmart and several other big names. They could provide more details on the situation of American households.

Concerns are growing about visible cracks in U.S. consumer spending, which has been one of the foundations that allowed the economy to escape recession. Low-income households appear to be particularly strained due to continued high inflation and higher credit card rates.

On Wall Street, Incyte rose 8.3% after announcing it would repurchase up to $2 billion of its shares. The biopharmaceutical company is the latest to announce that it will return money to shareholders through such purchases, which can increase the amount of profit each remaining share is entitled to.

GameStop soared 71.8% in a move reminiscent of its manic moves just over three years ago. That's when hordes of novice and small-pocketed investors drove stock prices far above what many financial analysts and professional investors would call rational.

One believer in particular, nicknamed Roaring Kitty, helped lead the charge, and a post on a social media account linked to him sparked even more adrenaline. During the first 70 minutes of trading, trading in GameStop shares was temporarily halted nine times due to wild swings in its price.

In the bond market, Treasury yields have eased. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.47% from 4.50% Friday evening.

In overseas stock markets, Chinese indices were mixed. The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that it will increase tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies imported from China, according to people familiar with the plan. Tariffs on electric vehicles, in particular, could quadruple to 100%.

Indexes slipped 0.2% in Shanghai and rose 0.8% in Hong Kong. Elsewhere in Asia and Europe, they were mostly slightly lower.

AP writer Zimo Zhong contributed.