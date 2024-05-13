Business
The top 10 things to watch in the stock market according to Jim Cramer on Monday
My top 10 things to watch for Monday May 13
1. Stocks are expected to start the week higher ahead of key inflation releases on Tuesday and Wednesday. The data will be offering a test for the quiet market rally we are enjoying. The Dow Jones, which closed its best week of the year on Friday, is on an eight-game winning streak. The S&P is up more than 5% since April 19 and is less than 1% from its all-time high in late March.
2. In my Sunday column, I explored lessons learned from the recent string of restaurant earnings. My conclusion: the stocks that are doing best in this market, such as Chipotle and the parent company of Chili's have one thing in common.
3. Barclays adopts an optimistic tone towards the memory chip maker Micron technology, increasing its price target from $120 to $145 per share. This implies an increase of almost 20%. Analysts say Micron will benefit from “structural changes” in the memory market driven by artificial intelligence, allowing the stock to “exceed the upper limits of the historical range.”
4. Another bullet point: Jefferies takes over group coverage and names the Club's long-standing stake Nvidia as his favorite way to play AI. The company sees Nvidia taking a growing share of the spending pie and expects a big ramp-up of its latest Blackwell chip later this year. Nvidia shares haven't done much since early March, but I'm maintaining my “own it, don't trade it” mantra on the stock. He reports next week.
5. My other actions “don't trade it”, Appleis close to striking a deal with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to use the startup's technology in the next iPhone operating system, Bloomberg News reported during the weekend. I urged investors to remain patient with Apple this year, believing that new AI features for the iPhone could spark a major upgrade cycle. Big developer event next month where we hope to learn more about the strategy. I think Apple's AI features will be better than Samsung's tools.
6. Mizuho Securities raises its price target on Coterra Energy to $41 per share from $37, implying a 46% rise from Club stock's close on Friday. The company, which has been bullish on Coterra for some time, maintains its Buy rating. We like the company's mix of oil and gas assets, shifting its production based on what makes the most economic sense. Coterra is up 10% year to date.
7. Strange note from Barclays: price target in effect Dick is sportys fell to $231 per share from $239, but analysts offer a positive assessment of the retailer's “House of Sport” store concept in Boston. Earnings season for retailers picks up pace this week, with Home deposit And Walmart planned to report. We should hear from Dick's on May 29th.
8. UBS expects Best buy will release its first quarter results on May 30. In a note titled “Is it just the electric bike, the same story?” , analysts say Best Buy's revenue recovery is still several quarters away. We have built a best buy position for the Club in anticipation of a recovery in consumer electronics sales thanks to AI.
9. Piper Sandler starts covering Visa And MasterCard with equivalent Buy ratings, arguing that both companies are attractive businesses to own due to their scale and hard-to-replicate networks. Analysts also see a role for generative AI in increasing margins.
ten. Here we go again: meme-stock shares darling Stoppage of play surged nearly 40% premarket after a post on or on Reddit since 2021.
