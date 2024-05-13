Business
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Zeekr is making a breakthrough on Wall Street, it is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traders are rushing there.
Chinese electric vehicle maker Zeekr beat a choppy IPO market and concerns about electric vehicle demand with a strong debut on the New York Stock Exchange last Friday, hitting a valuation of $6.8 billion after traders pushed its stock 35% above its initial asking price at the end of the year. the day.
Zeekr is one of several Chinese electric vehicle brands. Its peers include BYD, smartphone-turned-automaker Xiaomi and Zeekr parent Geely Auto, which have made a splash with huge investments in electric vehicles, which have taken the Chinese market by storm. storm and sent regulators in the United States and Europe scrambling to protect their domestic automakers from a wave of Chinese imports.
Zeekr is not the first major Chinese electric vehicle maker to list in the United States. A few of its smaller competitors, such as NIO, XPeng and Li Auto, have traded on U.S. exchanges since 2018. But Zeekr's impressive debut coincides with growing recognition of Chinese dominance in the electric vehicle sector and possibility of an imminent trade war: The Biden administration reportedly intends to tax Chinese imports of electric vehicles up to 100%, or four times the current rate..
But any increase in tariffs would have little immediate impact on American consumers. Currently, no Chinese electric vehicle maker sells cars in the United States, and one Geely spokesperson told InsideEVs that Zeekr is interested in the American market but is not yet involved in the sale of passenger vehicles.
The Zeekr brand is owned by Geely Auto, a Hangzhou-based company with long-standing ties to Volvo that has become Second Chinese car manufacturer. Unlike its competitors, including BYD, which have nibbled market share in China in sell vehicles for as little as $10,000Zeekr sells luxury vehicles at a higher price, according to its prospectus filed with the SEC. Some of its most popular models include the ZEEKR 001, a five-seater sedan that sells for around $55,000 in Europe, and the ZEEKR X, a luxury SUV that sells at a similar price.
If you look at the big picture, the market [in China] is very, very busy, Zeekr CFO Yuan Jing told CNBC after the IPO Friday. But if you zoom in a little and look at each of the price brackets in the market, there is certainly an opening for the more premium market segments.
After a frigid IPO market in 2022 and 2023, Zeekr is riding a wave of investor interest in new listings that has resulted in strong valuations for companies like Reddit, cruise operator Viking and startup of Rubrik data. Zeekr's initial stock price made it the largest U.S. IPO for a Chinese company since 2021.
Zeekr's growth prospects could be hampered by trade policies in the United States and Europe. As the Chinese market has become more saturated and demand has weakened, its electric vehicle makers are increasingly turning to overseas markets to maintain sales. Southeast Asia has emerged as a key growth area, but politicians in the United States and Europe have promised high tariffs if Chinese vehicles threaten to undercut domestically produced cars. The Biden administration is Reportedly Set to Quadruple Taxes on Imported Chinese Electric Vehicleswhich would more than double their final price and make it harder to compete with more expensive offerings from companies like Ford, GM and Stellantis.
But with no Chinese electric vehicles currently available to U.S. consumers, Biden's likely tariff hike is likely. more symbolic as practical. And even before the tariffs were announced, Chinese automakers like BYD said they had no plans to sell to the United States.
Last week, Stella Li, CEO of BYD Americas, said that the United States no longer resembles an open market, citing protectionist trade policies such as tariffs. The United States is becoming a very protective market. We have no plans to sell to the United States.
But aggressive U.S. trade policy toward Zeekr and its peers, coupled with the possibility of similar strategies in Europe, undermines any global ambitions Zeekr might have, meaning investors are likely considering the title more as a play on demand for electric vehicles in China and East Asia, where Zeekr already is. has a strong foot.
If Zeekr's stock price is any indicator, investors don't seem too concerned about Zeekr's lack of U.S. market share. The stock peaked at $32 per share on Monday, up more than 50% from the initial IPO price and implying a market capitalization of more than $7 billion. That's well behind many of its competitors, even after a brutal year for its shares, Tesla is still valued at well over $500 billion, but it's still a strong sign for Zeekr and investor interest in electric vehicles Chinese in general.
