5 things to know before the stock market opens

Arm Holdings' (ARM) American depositary receipts (ADRs) are rising in pre-market trading as the British chip giant is reportedly working on plans to develop artificial intelligence (AI) chips, while its parent company, Japan's SoftBank Group (SFTBY), released a close report. doubling of its net asset value and reduction of losses; Apple (AAPL) may be close to a deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iPhones; Chinese e-commerce platform Temu reportedly exiting the US as growth slows and interest in TikTok's issues with government; Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) are among a slew of companies investing billions of dollars in France as part of President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to attract international investors; and major investors such as Warren Buffett and Dan Loeb will provide insight into the progress of their stock positions when 13F filings are released by Wednesday. U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of key data this week that could determine when interest rates need to be cut by the Federal Reserve. Here's what investors need to know today.

1.Arm rises as UK firm reportedly plans AI chips

ADRs for British chip design giant Arm Holdings (ARM) rose 4% in pre-market trading after Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday that the company plans to develop artificial intelligence (AI) chips, aiming to launch its first prototype in early 2025. According to the report, Arm, in which Japan's SoftBank Group (SFTBY) has a 90% stake, , will establish a new AI chip unit and build a prototype by spring next year before turning to contract manufacturers to have the chips mass-produced by fall 2025. During This time, SoftBank reported a near doubling of its net asset value (NAV), largely due to Arm's higher stock price. The company said its net asset value reached 27.8 trillion yen ($178.4 billion) as of March 31. It also reported a net loss of about 228 billion yen in the fiscal year ended March 31, compared with a loss of 970 billion yen the year before.

2.Apple is reportedly close to a deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iPhone

Shares of Apple (AAPL) are up 1.3% in pre-market trading as the tech giant apparently closes a deal to use OpenAI technology on the iPhone, as part of a broader initiative to bring AI capabilities to its devices. The two sides finalized terms of a pact to use ChatGPT features in Apple's iOS 18, the upcoming iPhone operating system, Bloomberg reported. Separate discussions between Apple and Alphabets (GOOGL) Google regarding licensing the company's Gemini chatbot are continuing but have not resulted in an agreement, according to the report. Meanwhile, OpenAI will host an event on Monday where it will announce improvements to its ChatGPT product.

3.Temu to focus outside US, with TikTok woes among catalysts for pivot

Chinese e-commerce platform Temu is reportedly shifting its business priorities beyond the United States, with its slowing growth and TikTok's issues with Washington among the catalysts for the shift. Temu, owned by PDD Holdings (PDD), wants to limit risks and seek other sources of growth, according to The Wall Street Journal, and focuses on user acquisition in Europe and beyond. For this reason, the report states that Temu now expects less than a third of its sales to come from the United States this year, compared to 60% last year.

4.Microsoft and Amazon are investing billions in France to strengthen their presence in AI

Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) are among several companies investing billions of dollars in France as part of President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to attract international investors. Microsoft announced on Monday that it would invest 4 billion euros ($4.31 billion) to develop AI, data center and cloud infrastructure in France. Amazon announced that it would invest 1.2 billion euros to strengthen its presence in AI and support the expansion of its logistics network to speed up deliveries. Microsoft shares rose less than 1% in premarket trading, while Amazon was little changed.

5.Large investors will reveal their stock positions this week

Top investors such as Warren Buffett, Dan Loeb and others will show this week how their stock positions changed between the start of the year and the end of March, with some additions today. Most large investors with assets under management (AUM) of $100 million or more are required to report their stock holdings quarterly via Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 13F, and the deadline for These filings for the March quarter are set for Wednesday. AI is once again a major trend to watch, as investors will be keeping an eye on how stocks are doing. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) has already revealed that it has reduced its position in Apple (AAPL) and liquidated its position in Paramount Global (PARA) as it works to build up its cash reserves.