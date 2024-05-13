Stock market crash: Why are FIIs selling Indian stocks aggressively? Are the Lok Sabha elections to blame?

Connect with us

Stock market crash: In May, REIT selling in the cash market was relentless. REITs have been short every trading day and have sold shares for 24,975 billion. This contributed to the underperformance of the Indian market. DIIs have been buying, but HNIs and retail investors appear to be in wait-and-see mode due to new developments on the political front.

The low turnout during the first three phases of the elections gave rise to debates over its impact on the fate of the ruling regime and the opposition alliance. There are claims and counterclaims. The fact is that no one knows the likely impact. Election campaigns and speeches by key leaders have become more intense and more strident. Some political experts believe that the certainty surrounding the election results, which was very high at the start of the elections, has now diminished. Since the market has largely ignored the NDA/BJP victory, the new development is causing some nervousness which is contributing to market weakness.

Why the stock market crash?

It is important to understand that the sustained FII sales have nothing to do with the uncertainty surrounding the election results. This has more to do with relative stock market valuations and stark differences in recent market performance. During the one-month period from April 11 to May 11, the Indian stock market underperformed. While the S&P 500 and Stoxx 50 appreciated by 1.04% and 1.07% during this period, Nifty fell by 2.06%. Significant outperformance was recorded by the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indices: the Shanghai composite appreciated by 3.96 percent while the Hang Seng climbed by 10.93 percent during this period. These significant variations in performance are caused by many factors, economic and non-economic. Having a correct perspective of these developments will help in formulating appropriate investment strategies.

China's effect on the stock market crash

China's serious economic problems have long affected its stock markets. There is now a global consensus that Chinese growth will be very weak, below 4%, for many years to come. The crisis in the real estate market, which accounts for about 24 percent of China's GDP, has been hitting the economy for a long time. Population decline is another major long-term problem. The Chinese government's policy of imposing restrictions on many Chinese companies has impacted the business sector and its profitability.

As a result, the Chinese stock market has significantly underperformed other markets for many years. The Shanghai Composite Index today is still down 45 percent from its 2007 peak and the Hang Seng is down 38 percent from its 2007 peak. Such a long period of underperformance disappointed foreign investors who fled China, which had an even greater impact on their markets.

There are restrictions on foreign investors investing in Chinese stocks (A shares) listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Foreigners invest in Chinese stocks (H shares) listed on the Hang Seng. A long period of underperformance and disillusionment among foreign investors has led to a collapse in Chinese valuations. The Shanghai Composite PE has fallen below 10 and the Hang Seng PE has fallen below 9, making valuations very cheap.

Last month we saw a reversal of this long-term trend. As mentioned earlier, the Shanghai and Hang Seng markets are outperforming, which has brought investors back to Chinese stocks. FIIs sell into expensive emerging markets like India and buy cheap Chinese stocks. The important question is: how long will this new trend last?

Conclusion

Even today, the baseline scenario is one of political stability in India. Therefore, as clarity emerges on the political front, the market is likely to rebound. DII, HNI and retail buying have the potential to effectively counter FII selling, thereby forcing a market reversal. Therefore, investors can exploit market weakness to accumulate high-quality large-cap companies, now properly valued.

The author is VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change quickly and individual circumstances may vary.

Published: May 13, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

