Stock market today: Wall Street is drifting on the verge of its record





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish Monday, hovering near their record highs. The S&P 500 edged down 1.26, or less than 0.1%, to 5,221.42 after oscillating between small gains and losses throughout the day. It remains less than 0.6% of its record set at the end of March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 81.33 points, or 0.2%, to 39,431.51, and the Nasdaq composite rose 47.37, or 0.3%, to 16,338.24. Biopharmaceutical company Incyte jumped 8.6% after announcing it would repurchase up to $2 billion of its shares. It is the latest major company to say it is returning money to shareholders through such purchases, increasing the amount of profit each remaining share is entitled to.

GameStop soared 74.4% in a swing reminiscent of his manic movements from three years ago, when hordes of investors with more modest pockets sent stock prices well above what many professional investors considered rational. One believer in particular, nicknamed Roaring Kitty, helped lead this charge, and a post on a social media account linked to her sparked even more adrenaline. During the first 70 minutes of trading on Monday, trading in GameStops stock was temporarily halted nine times due to its price fluctuating wildly. Fortrea Holdings, a provider of clinical trial management and other services to the life sciences industry, was on the losing side. It fell 14.9% after reporting results for the first three months of the year that were weaker than analysts expected. It also gives a revenue forecast for the full year that is lower than analysts' expectations. Stocks have broadly rebounded this month after a difficult April, thanks to revived hopes that inflation has slowed sufficiently. convince the Federal Reserve to reduce its main interest rate later this year. A key test for those hopes will come Wednesday, when the U.S. government delivers the latest monthly update on inflation felt by households across the country.

Other reports this week include updates on inflation seen by wholesalers and sales by U.S. retailers. They could show whether fears about a doomsday scenario for the country, in which stubbornly high inflation forms a devastating combination with stagnant growth, are founded. economy. Hopes have been growing that the economy can avoid so-called stagflation and reach the target where it cools enough to keep inflation in check while remaining strong enough to avoid a serious recession. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also reassured financial markets when he recently said the Fed remains closer to a rate cut rather than raising them, even though inflation has remained higher than expected so far this year. Some critics say the Fed may have to delay cutting rates longer than expected, due to continued pressure on inflation. The inflation target sought by the Fed is a pipe dream, according to Barry Bannister, managing director of Stifel. He says any downward pressure on inflation that an economy usually experiences in a recession has already been released following the U.S. economic slowdown from 2022 to 2023, and he expects the next big move in 500 points for the S&P 500 or down.

Meanwhile, a series of stronger-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings reports helped support the market. S&P 500 companies are on track to report 5.4% growth in earnings per share in the first three months of the year compared to a year earlier, according to FactSet. This would be the best growth in almost two years. Earnings season is almost over and reports are already available for more than 90% of S&P 500 companies. But the week ahead includes Walmart and several other big names. They could provide more details on the situation of American households. Concerns are growing about Cracks appear in US consumer spending, which was one of the pillars that allowed the economy to escape recession. Low-income households appear to be particularly strained in a context of persistently high inflation. In the bond market, Treasury yields eased slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.48% from 4.50% Friday evening.

In overseas stock markets, Chinese indices were mixed. The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that it increase prices on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies imported from China, according to people familiar with the plan. Tariffs on electric vehicles, in particular, could quadruple to 100%. Indexes slipped 0.2% in Shanghai and rose 0.8% in Hong Kong. Elsewhere in Asia and Europe, most were slightly lower.

