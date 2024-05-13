Business
Middle school students learn about the stock market and invest through financial education classes
A college professor at Brooklyn, New York, helps its students learn about the stock market and investing through a financial literacy lessons.
Raymond Tran, who teaches at IS 281, told FOX Business' Gerri Willis that his students learn financial skills by playing the “stock market game.”
“There, students divide into groups. They have $100,000 in virtual money to buy stocks, bonds and mutual funds,” he explained.
The “Stock Market Game” was brought to Tran's students through the SIFMA Foundation, a non-profit organization that “provides financial education programs and tools that strengthen economic opportunities in communities and increase awareness and access to the benefits of the global marketplace.” of the global market,” according to its website.
More than 600,000 students participate in the “Stock Market Game” each year. THE market simulation game dates back to the late 1970s, according to the SIFMA Foundation.
Tran’s students also gain insight into the financial world through the classroom layout.
US HIGH SCHOOLS WANT FINANCIAL EDUCATION, BUT MANY SCHOOLS DON'T OFFER IT: SURVEY
The classroom is equipped with standing desks and broadcasts news focused on finance and business. There's even a bell that students can ring to announce that they've completed a stock trade.
One student, for example, chimed in Friday morning about the Amazon stocks he had “bought” in the simulation game while Willis spoke with Tran on “Varney & Cie“.
Before becoming a teacher, Tran worked at Ernst & Young, a major accounting firm.
“I felt like in my corporate job I wasn't really making a difference in people's lives, so I looked for a platform as an educator to be able to teach children and shape young minds to learn about financial literacy and investing,” he told Willis. .
He said it was important for his students to become financially literate because “the best way to build wealth is to invest, invest, invest.”
