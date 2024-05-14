Industry titan and Dalhousie friend Arthur Irving dies at 93 – Dal News





Dalhousie lost a close friend and community member Monday, May 13, 2024, when business magnate Arthur Irving, 93, Chairman Emeritus of Irving Oil, died. His legacy will live on at Dalhousie, notably through the Irving Oil Auditorium and his support of Dalhousie engineering students. Irving was born in 1930 in Saint John, New Brunswick, the son of industrialist KC Irving. He was educated at Acadia University, where he later served as chancellor from 1996 to 2010. He became president of Irving Oil in 1972. Today, Irving Oil operates Canada's largest refinery in Saint John, processing approximately 320,000 barrels per day. Irving Oil has more than 900 fueling points and a network of distribution terminals spanning eastern Canada and New England, and also operates Ireland's only refinery, Whitegate. A member of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame (2008) and Officer of the Order of Canada (2002), Irving demonstrated great enthusiasm for people, education and his community. Generously support Dalhousie In 2017, Irving was in Halifax to announce Irving Oils' $2.2 million donation to the DalhousiesIDEA (Innovation and Design in Engineering and Architecture) project on the Sexton campus. The gift continues to enhance the overall student experience, support new infrastructure and financial rewards, and cultivate a culture of safety among engineering students. At the heart of Irving's investment was support for the construction of the 450-seat Irving Oil Auditorium, a state-of-the-art learning space designed to meet the needs of engineering students. This space has transformed the engineering student experience, allowing entire classes to meet on the Sexton campus. It is also a great space for industry and community to bring groups together.

Arthur Irving visiting campus while the Irving Oil Auditorium was under construction. Additionally, he has supported high-achieving engineering students who have completed their second year of study. In addition to offering multiple scholarships per year, the multi-year commitment includes the opportunity for a co-op internship at Irving Oil for each recipient, providing invaluable work experience for the engineers of the future. Arthur Irving was a dear friend of the Faculty of Engineering. He valued education, and his gift not only enriches students' on-campus experience, but the scholarships he established continue to give our students the opportunity to gain hands-on learning experiences through college co-ops. 'Irving Oil,' said Dalhousie engineering dean John Newhook. Furthermore, Arthur sincerely believed in the potential of the Maritimes. His dedication to our region included creating opportunities to train and retain future leaders here on Canada's East Coast and this will continue for the foreseeable future. In announcing the 2017 gift to Dalhousie, Irving said: With this gift, we are pleased to support the Faculty of Engineering at Dalhousie University, knowing that we look to Dalhousie and other universities across Canada Atlantic to recruit the best employees for Irving Oil. Atlantic Canada's success depends on the quality and skills of our young people and we know Dalhousie is up to the challenge. Dal awards Sandra Irving with honorary degree Irving returned to Dalhousie in 2019 when his wife Sandra L. Irving (LLD19), a community leader and champion of education and health care research, received an honorary degree. In her speech at Dalhousies Spring Convocation 2019, Sandra said, “Arthur, thank you for working hard throughout your life to make our giving to others possible.

Sandra Irving speaking with students at the official opening of the Irving Oil Auditorium. The Dalhousie community is deeply grateful for the impact Arthur made and the example he set. Flags on campus are lowered in honor of Arthur Irving's long-standing ties and contributions to Dal and the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dal.ca/news/2024/05/13/arthur-irving-death.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos