Business
$10 million announced for the sixth cycle of the commercial and industrial carbon challenge
Finance accelerates decarbonization, fights climate change and boosts economic growth
May 13, 2024
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) announced the sixth round of the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Carbon Challenge, making $10 million available as part of the XIV round of the initiative of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC). [earlier today]. The C&I Carbon Challenge will accelerate decarbonization by reducing carbon emissions from commercial and industrial businesses and institutions, helping to combat climate change and spurring economic growth across the state. Today's announcement supports New York State's national goal, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.
Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA, said: “Building a better New York means continuing to fight climate change, and this funding opportunity is another demonstration of our commitment to transforming how we can better design, operate and power our buildings and industrial facilities across the state. With the launch of this sixth cycle, the C&I Carbon Challenge will continue to provide large non-residential energy users with resources to unlock deep decarbonization opportunities while reducing their carbon footprint and managing energy costs.
The C&I Carbon Challenge is a competitive program that provides funding to large energy users to implement profitable clean energy projects that reduce carbon emissions. Eligible businesses and institutions include, but are not limited to, manufacturers, colleges, universities, healthcare facilities, and office building owners in New York State, as well as providers of decarbonization solutions working with these entities. Project proposals may use a combination of energy efficiency strategies or manufacturing processes, carbon capture technologies, renewable energy production or energy storage. A variety of projects that reduce emissions are eligible, with an emphasis on those that electrify buildings or manufacturing equipment, capture greenhouse gas emissions, reduce emissions from industrial thermal processes and/or provide operational and technical changes that reduce emissions from industrial processes.
As part of this challenge, NYSERDA will award awards ranging from $500,000 to $3.75 million to partially offset the costs of clean energy projects for the state's largest commercial and industrial energy users . To be eligible, a portfolio of projects must reduce at least 25,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (mtCO2e) over the lifespan of the projects. The deadline to apply to the state Consolidated financing request (CFA) is July 31, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.
Recipients are selected based on their project implementation plans, institutional commitment to sustainability, overall level of greenhouse gas emissions reduction, participation in federal funding programs for decarbonization, impacts on the resilience of the project and their potential to have a beneficial impact on disadvantaged communities. NYSERDA's scoring criteria award points for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions that occur in designated disadvantaged communities and/or provide benefits to those communities. Additionally, Regional Economic Development Councils (REDCs) will review projects and assign scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region's goals and strategies.
The REDC process continues to support and empower regional stakeholders in developing strategic plans to leverage local resources to drive economic development and create jobs across the state. To date, through the REDC Initiative, more than $8 billion has been awarded to more than 9,900 job creation and community development projects in accordance with each region's strategic plan. Since its inception, the C&I Carbon Challenge has awarded 19 awards to businesses and higher education institutions that will cumulatively reduce 3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, the equivalent of 12 months of annual tailpipe emissions of 714,000 cars. Additionally, it sparked greater interest in clean energy projects and served to boost the energy efficiency market related to commercial and industrial buildings. NYSERDA plans to announce round six awards in late 2024.
Buildings are one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in New York State, and retrofitting our buildings with energy efficiency and electrification measures will help make buildings healthier and more comfortable and reduce carbon pollution. NYSERDA programs can benefit most businesses and organizations in the state, but large energy consumers have unique needs to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. Building on New York State's support for private sector solutions to reduce the cost of clean energy, the C&I Carbon Challenge provides large energy consumers the flexibility to leverage their in-house expertise to reduce their carbon footprint and control their energy costs.
Funding is available through the state's $6 billion Clean Energy Fund over 10 years.
New York State's National Climate Plan
New York State's climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors, and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a target of 40 percent, profits from clean energy investments go to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation's most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is implementing a range of efforts – including the New York Cap-and-Invest (NYCI) program and other policies complementary – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050 compared to 1990 levels. New York is also on track to achieve a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy production by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. The cornerstone of this transition is New York State's unprecedented investments in clean energy, including more than $28 billion in 61 large-scale renewable energy and transmission projects across the state, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to develop solar energy, nearly $3 billion for clean energy. transportation initiatives and more than $2 billion in commitments from the NY Green Bank. These and other investments support more than 170,000 jobs in New York's clean energy sector by 2022 and more than 3,000% growth in distributed solar since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse and improve air quality, New York has also adopted zero-emission vehicles. regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. Partnerships continue to advance New York State's climate action with more than 400 smart communities registered and over 130 certified, nearly 500 clean energy communities. Communities and the state's largest community-based air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the state to help target air pollution and combat climate change.
About NYSERDA
NYSERDA, a public benefit corporation, provides objective information and analysis, innovative programs, technical expertise and financing to help New Yorkers increase their energy efficiency, save money, use energy renewables and reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. NYSERDA professionals work to protect the environment and create clean energy jobs. NYSERDA has been developing partnerships to advance innovative energy solutions in New York State since 1975. To learn more about NYSERDA programs and funding opportunities, visit nyserda.ny.gov or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.
About regional economic development councils
The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key part of the state's approach to public investment and economic development. In 2011, 10 regional councils were established to develop long-term strategic plans for the economic growth of their regions. The councils are public-private partnerships composed of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government and non-governmental organizations. Regional councils have redefined how New York State invests in jobs and economic growth by implementing a bottom-up community approach and establishing a competitive process for access to state resources. Learn more about regionalcouncil.ny.gov .
About the consolidated funding request
The Consolidated Funding Application was created to streamline and expedite the grant application process. The CFA process marks a fundamental shift in how state resources are allocated, ensuring less bureaucracy and greater efficiency in meeting local economic development needs. The CFA serves as a single entry point for accessing economic development financing, ensuring that applicants no longer have to slowly navigate multiple agencies and sources without any coordination mechanism. Now, economic development projects use the CFA as a support mechanism to access multiple sources of state funding through a single application, making the process faster, easier and more productive. Learn more about the CFA here .
